4 reasons to see “Arrival”

“Arrival” is a new science fiction movie, starring Amy Adams that hit theaters last Friday.

It’s based on the 1998 short story by Ted Chiang, “Story of Your Life.” The short was well-received, winning the 1999 Sturgeon Award and the 2000 Nebula Award for Best Novella.

The film follows linguist Dr. Louise Banks (Adams) who is recruited by the United States military after multiple UFOs land on Earth, to help translate the aliens’ communication.

Unable to do so, Banks realizes the only way she can understand their language is by talking to them face-to-face.

“Arrival” is easily one of the best movies of the year. It’s directed masterfully by Denis Villeneuve (“Sicario” and “Prisoners”) and has so much to offer. Its messages and style will stick with you long after you leave the theater.

In case you aren’t convinced, here are four reasons to see “Arrival.”

1) It’s not an “Independence Day” type of Sci-Fi

This isn’t a dig on “Independence Day” which is a solid sci-fi, action movie — but “Arrival” doesn’t have aliens in a shoot-out with the human race. This is a film that is meant to challenge you on an intellectual level.

It also requires patience. It’s not a fast-paced movie, but your patience will be awarded and your mind will be blown!

2) Amy Adams’ Performance

The Academy Awards isn’t far away, and it would be shocking if Adams doesn’t earn a Best Actress nomination.

The five-time Oscar nominee proved she is one of the best actors with her performances in “The Master,” “The Fighter” and “American Hustle.”

Her work in “Arrival” is no different. It’s just further proof of her talent.

Her performance is captivating and so emotional that she will have you going through a barrage of feelings.

Adams doesn’t need to wear a cape or have super-powers to become a hero on-screen. In its place, she uses her intelligence and gentleness. She is a strong, female character driven to understand something that everyone else fears.

3) The Themes

“Arrival” is full of brilliant messages from unification to the importance of understanding. It’s about coming together and finding ways to learn from things humans may see as a threat.

It presents this idea that when faced with uncertainty or fear, our first reaction should not be inspired by hate or violence.

Instead, it shows us that we must try to empathize and understand it.

It goes back to that saying, “We fear what we don’t understand.”

With that in mind, Villeneuve’s latest picture couldn’t have come at a better time.

4) It Will Create Conversations

There is nothing worse than walking out of a movie and completely forgetting about it by the time you get to your car. A film that doesn’t have an effect on your emotions isn’t a good one.

“Arrival” will not only make you go through a wide-range of emotions, but it’s a movie that won’t leave you, once you exit the theater.

It is such a thought-provoking picture, with complex ideas, that you won’t be able to walk 5 feet without beginning a conversation. You’ll just have this urge to discuss the amazing things you saw during the two-hour experience.

It will take you an hour to get to your car because you — and whoever you bring to the movies — will not be able to stop talking about the ideas that “Arrival” lays out.

Maybe you’ll argue because you took different things away from it, or maybe you’ll talk about the moments that blew your mind, but either way, I guarantee you’ll want to discuss it after.

“Arrival” is engaging in the moment, and after you leave the theater. You won’t be able to stop talking about it.

