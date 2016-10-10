A Letter to Myself

National Coming Out Day is Oct. 11. As a queer individual, I knew I wanted to write something in honor of this special day, but I didn’t know where to start.

I am out of the closet. I don’t have any friends who I know to be in the closet. The Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer Two Spirit +(LGBTQ2+) community at UNLV seems to be thriving and continues to benefit from great programming by Spectrum, our university’s LGBTQ2+ organization.

Inspiration struck me as I was typing an incoherent stream of thoughts into Google Docs, and I was reminded of my favorite show, “Rupaul’s Drag Race.” In the penultimate episode of it’s underrated seventh season, judge Rupaul prompts the remaining four contestants with photos of each of them as children.

Rupaul addresses the contestants by their drag names and asks them individually, “If you could travel back in time, what would you say to little (insert name here)?” This elicits strong emotions from the queens as well as the viewers. I personally cried at this part.

So, I decided to write an open letter to the Brandon who has not yet come to terms with his sexual orientation as well as all the individuals who may be reading this and not yet able to openly embrace their sexual orientations.

First and foremost, you are a human being. No matter the taunts, foul insults, triggering words, alienation, exclusion, discrimination or anything of the like, you are human.

I know sometimes you find yourself incredulous at the idea that there truly isn’t anything wrong with you. Anybody in your situation would understand that, after so long, it’s easy to believe majority opinion regarding your worth over your own opinion.

Someday you may forgive and forget all of the tear-inducing memories from this trying time in your life. Or you may never forgive or forget. Maybe you will forgive but never forget. Whatever the case, your anger, pain and confusion are justified. Your emotions are valid.

What is not valid is the notion that you are less than or that you are not “normal.”

As this letter is being typed, census.gov counts 7,455,490,921 people on the planet. With so many people in existence, the arbitrary concept of normalcy is simply irrelevant. The sheer enormity of our population renders the value of “normal” unquantifiable.

What is relevant is your well-being. Take care of yourself. Never stop fighting and believing in your own worth. For every individual out there seeking to diminish you, there are many more in the world who want to know your story. There is no shortage of people who support, love and accept you.

Someday when you have moved past the adversity of your years in the closet, you will be able to offer sympathy to a younger generation that we can only hope will not face the scope of intolerance that ours have.

Don’t give up, someday you can be a role model for other people in our community. The future is so much brighter than the present day.

You should also know that the people who stand by you today might not be the same ones who do so in the future. The best of friends will love and support you unconditionally.

Hopefully, all of them will stand by you. Even if they don’t, the benefits of being able to accept yourself and live openly will outweigh the emotional cost of anybody who chooses to leave.

When and if anybody chooses to leave you because of your identity, you will still never be alone. You have a growing community behind you as well as more and more allies who are learning to see the beauty in you and individuals like yourself.

If you are aromantic, don’t let anybody push you into relationships you know that you don’t want. Or if you are asexual, don’t let anybody impose their belief on you that you need to be lusting after and having sex.

If you don’t identify with the gender you were assigned at birth, it is up to nobody but you to define your existence. That is, if you feel you want to define it according to the variety of identities that are represented today.

When it comes to love, it’s important not to rush yourself. Sometimes it can feel like you have no options when all you really want is somebody like yourself in your life to love and share your world with.

It is imperative that you only do that which you are comfortable with and consent to when it comes to any type of relationship. Regardless of whether the relations are one-time or habitual.

Whoever you are and whatever you do, remember to stay committed to your self worth and don’t allow anybody else to define it for you.

Finally, be proud. You are greater than the sum of all that you have faced up until this point. Nothing will ever be bigger than the total of that which you have already conquered. Stay beautiful.

Thank you to all those who have loved and supported me throughout the years. Happy National Coming Out Day to everybody, whether you are out of the closet or not.