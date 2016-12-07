Advisory board discusses name change, business recruitment

The Scarlet & Gray Free Press will have to include “UNLV” or “University of Nevada, Las Vegas” “in close proximity” to the new name, according to UNLV officials present at a Rebel Yell Advisory Board meeting on Dec. 5. Failure to include the university’s name would result in a violation of an agreement with Ohio State, which has its school colors, scarlet and gray, trademarked.

In order to prevent legal issues from surfacing in the future, the Free Press will be working on a logo over the next few weeks for approval to use.

Full rebranding of the paper’s marketing materials will take place before the first issue of the spring semester comes out on Jan. 23.

Additionally, when board members expressed concern over a lack of any qualified applicants for the marketing director position at a Nov. 14 advisory board meeting, Editor-in-Chief Bianca Cseke followed up by stating that recruitment efforts will focus on classroom visits to the Lee Business School. There is one ad sales representative already on staff.

“Ad sales are going up now that sales reps are responding [to] inquiries,” Cseke said. “The sales reps are now working on campaigns for next semester.”

Cseke also informed the board that a former ad manager from several years ago recently inquired about the job to reapply for the position.

“She has had hundreds of thousands of dollars in sales, and she came to me wanting to catch up with the paper one day,” Cseke said. “I told her about the situation, she showed concern and was interested in helping us, but was only willing to do so if she could be paid for the ads that she sold.”

Unfortunately, the applicant is no longer a student and since the Free Press is a student-run organization, the applicant may need to re-enroll as a student in order to become eligible for the position. That may change if the charter is amended to allow for exceptions in circumstances like this.

Although it has never happened in the past, UNLV’s payroll department is working on getting permission for the applicant to work as a non-student with commission-based pay.

“She doesn’t even live here. She would have to fly from San Francisco regularly, so she wanted compensation to make up for that,” Cseke said.