And the new name is….

It’s been about seven months since we announced that The Rebel Yell will be changing its name, and the feedback we’ve gotten since then has run the gamut.
We gathered names based on suggestions after the original editorial came out in April, narrowed them down to five, then narrowed it down again to just two options based on online survey feedback. Then, our street team collected feedback by walking around campus to collect more qualitative data on these final options.
After all that, the staff sat down to discuss that feedback, and our own thoughts on both names. We’re proud to announce that, after this issue, we will be known as….
The Scarlet & Gray Free Press
Since the inception of UNLV’s only editorially-independent newspaper, we’ve had a history of holding those in power at this university accountable. Whether it be student government, administration or any other entity on campus, we’ve made every effort to be a voice for students and faculty.
We haven’t let business interests control our content either, and we don’t plan to—even with our current financial situation.
This is asinine. The editor, Harry Reid, et al all should leave this university’s history in tact. Really? Offensive because of the Civil War? Maybe those in favor of the name change can take their “participation ribbons” and all go sit in time out together until their feelings aren’t hurt anymore.
How about: “The UNLV Pansies”?
Where can I sign up for this newsletter? As a person abot 40 years past college age, I am really heartened by the honor you all seem to have for the integrity of your publication. I hope the power of notoriety never consumes you; and that you will hold fact-checking in as a high an esteem that all your readers will hold you to. Good luck & good courage. You are my dream for the future!
Love the name get over the civil war
I’m offended
Scarlet symbolizes blood
My people have been oppressed and bled at the hands of our oppressor!
Seriously?
That’s great. :) Can you please explain the new name?