Announcements

The Rebel Yell now has a GoFundMe! In this issue, our staff lays out their feelings on the state of our paper’s impending doom. Any amount of support is helpful. If you would like to make a contribution, please visit www.gofundme.com/save-free-press-at-UNLV

The Catherine Cortez Masto campaign printed a number of fliers and oversized banners displaying our logo and a quote from an opinion writer’s article. While the writer endorses Catherine Cortez Masto for U.S. Senate, The Rebel Yell as a publication does not endorse any candidate for any position. We notified the campaign of the fliers, and they agreed to destroy them. However, the campaign hung a huge banner on the gate to the Hospitality Hall construction site the next day. Once again, The Rebel Yell does not endorse Catherine Cortez Masto or any candidate.