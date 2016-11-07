Announcements

November 7th, 2016

The Rebel Yell now has a GoFundMe! In this issue, our staff lays out their feelings on the state of our paper’s impending doom. Any amount of support is helpful. If you would like to make a contribution, please visit www.gofundme.com/save-free-press-at-UNLV

The Catherine Cortez Masto campaign printed a number of fliers and oversized banners displaying our logo and a quote from an opinion writer’s article. While the writer endorses Catherine Cortez Masto for U.S. Senate, The Rebel Yell as a publication does not endorse any candidate for any position. We notified the campaign of the fliers, and they agreed to destroy them. However, the campaign hung a huge banner on the gate to the Hospitality Hall construction site the next day. Once again, The Rebel Yell does not endorse Catherine Cortez Masto or any candidate.

The Rebel Yell

The Rebel Yell

More articles by The Rebel Yell
Tags assigned to this article:
announcementscortez mastogofundme

Related Articles

0 News 7 months ago UNLV professor appointed to Nevada Tax Commission

UNLV professor appointed to Nevada Tax Commission

UNLV professor appointed to Nevada Tax CommissionBy Ivan Garcia | April 25th, 2016 Gov. Brian Sandoval appointed UNLV Boyd School

News 7 years ago Students act to end violence against women

Students act to end violence against women

UNLV REBEL YELL 2009 Women and men put on show as part of global movement

Featured News 6 years ago UNR President Glick dies of stroke

UNR President Glick dies of stroke

University of Nevada, Reno President Milton Glick died last night of a stroke. The 15th president of UNR, he served

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading