What we can learn from Hong Kong’s student activists

Earlier this month, officials in Beijing committed the most egregious infringement of Hong Kong’s political rights since the city-state gained independence from the British in 1997.

The officials blocked two young, radical pro-independence lawmakers who were democratically elected to the Hong Kong legislature from office because of their anti-mainland sentiments.

They were 25-year-old Yau Wai-Ching and 30-year-old Sixtus “Baggio” Leung, leaders in a new generation of activists and the founders of the Youngspiration party, a localist party which fights for the full autonomy of Hong Kong.

Yau Wai-Ching and Sixtus Leung are just two of the many fresh faces in the city’s revitalized independence movement. Their activism is an ideal model for how students should be protesting and fighting against authoritative and evil powers.

The move from Beijing to bar these two from office reflects the Communist Party’s growing anxieties about political upheaval among millennials in Hong Kong.

Though four other young radicals associated with the independence movement are to receive confirmation to the legislature, Ching and Leung were targeted by the Party for their particularly inflammatory rhetoric and history of activism.

During her oath for office, Ching, who is the youngest woman to ever be elected to the Hong Kong legislature, held up a banner that read, “Hong Kong IS NOT China,” and rather than swearing her allegiance to the People’s Republic of China, she did so to the “People’s Refucking of Shina.”

“Shina” is a derogatory term for China originally used by Japanese occupiers, but now used by Hong Kong and Taiwanese citizens against the mainland.

Other newly-elected lawmakers made similar, albeit less offensive, demonstrations.

The energy, rage and bravery of the young people of Hong Kong should serve as an inspiration for us college students here in the U.S. and around the world. Their persistence and love of freedom should be humbling to those of us in the west who often reply to civil rights violations with passiveness.

Hong Kong’s millennials are among the most politically passionate and independent in the world, especially considering their situation. With the power of the internet at their side and the ability to make their voices heard around the world, Beijing will soon have to make concessions, or face the fury of an entire generation.

The uproar created by demonstrators there provides a poignant contrast with the youth of the United States, where hardly any of us can even be bothered to vote.

This current mass mobilization of young activists in Hong Kong began with the 2014 Umbrella Revolution, the largest pro-democracy protest in the city’s history from which leaders like Ching and Leung were born.

This movement was organized by students after the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress attempted to change Hong Kong’s electoral system, essentially giving Beijing the power to choose who the Chief Executive of Hong Kong would be.

The name “Umbrella Revolution” came from protesters’ use of umbrellas to block police tear gas that was fired at them. At its peak, over 200,000 people marched in the streets, and over 75 percent of the protesters were between the ages of 18 and 39.

The young leaders who emerged from the chaos regularly face abuse and death-threats, especially from the older generations who are loyal to the mainland.

In the end, Beijing’s efforts to quell the uprising will prove futile, and will only incite greater rebellion. Ching and Leung’s supporters are already planning a march against the mainland government’s decision to block them from the legislature.

Heros are born in times of trial, and it seems fairly certain that the U.S. will soon face troubles of its own. As the generation that will soon be running the world, it is our duty to fight for a greater future. Let’s begin by taking lessons from the student activists in Hong Kong.