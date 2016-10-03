Chancellor search committee approves search for search consultant

A temporary Nevada System of Higher Education committee approved the creation of a team Sept. 30 to find a search consultant that will seek out potential candidates for a permanent chancellor.

Dean J. Gould, chief of staff and special counsel to the NSHE Board of Regents, said that a search consultant is usually retained to assist the search committee.

The group tasked with finding the consultant includes Gould and the NSHE Vice Chancellor for Legal Affairs, Brooke Nielsen.

John White, a former dean in the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV, has served as acting chancellor after the resignation of Dan Klaich in May.

Klaich resigned after a Las Vegas Review-Journal article revealed that he may have had a role to play in misleading lawmakers during a 2012 study on the distribution of state funds to universities.

White publicly stated that he has no intentions of becoming the permanent chancellor, according to Regent Kevin Page, chair of the committee.

The next step for the committee will be to market the position and buckle down for a long nationwide search.

“I want someone that reflects the diversity in our university system,” said Peter Guzman, president of the Latin Chamber of Commerce in Las Vegas,. “I want someone that understands diversity.”