Crime Watch 10/10/2016 to 10/16/2016

10/10

A student’s black and blue Zummer 50cc scooter was stolen from the bike parking dorm area located on the east side of the williams hall at

10 a.m.

The passenger side window of a student’s white 2010 Kia Forte was broken into in Lot S at 8:22 a.m.

A golf cart was stolen from the northwest side of Frank and Estella Beam Hall and was reported unfounded after an investigation at 11:30 a.m.

An attempted burglary to room 161 in the Robert Bigelow Physics building at 7:15 p.m. left damage on the door.

The front tire to a student’s bicycle was stolen in the bike parking inner campus area located in front of Juanita Greer White Hall at 2:30 p.m.

 

10/11

A stolen gym bag from the men’s locker room at the Student Recreation and Wellness Center was reported stolen at 7:32 a.m. The gym bag was later recovered in the Student Services Complex.

A subject with three outstanding warrants was arrested for engaging and exhibiting lewd and lascivious behavior in public at the Student Union at 4:10 p.m.

