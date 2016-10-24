Crime Watch 10/17/2016 to 10/23/2016

10/18

A student’s white Apple Macbook laptop was reported stolen from the Wiener-Rogers Law Library at 11:53 a.m.

A report was made regarding clothes that were stolen from a subject using the shower in the men’s locker room at the Paul McDermott Physical Education building at 12:08 p.m.

Two scrubbers were stolen from the custodial shop and were later reported as unfounded after an investigation was conducted at 3 p.m.

10/19

A golf cart was reported stolen from the Beverly Rodgers Literature and Law Building at 6:30 a.m. The golf cart was deemed unfounded after an investigation was conducted.

A subject’s light blue and green Pure fixed gear bicycle was reported stolen from the bike rack located on the north side of Alta Ham Fine Arts Building at 2 p.m.