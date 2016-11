10/31

Vandalism was reported at the UNLV Transit Center when a sign was found damaged at 12:41 p.m.

The tires to an employee’s gray Mazda were punctured in Lot I at 3:54 p.m.

11/1

A subject was arrested on the Dayton Complex at 10:19 a.m. for possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds.

A student’s black Levi wallet was reported stolen at 2:15 p.m. from the basketball court when it was left unattended.