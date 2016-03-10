Crime Watch 10/3/2016 to 10/9/2016

10/3

A blue Schwinn hybrid bicycle was reported stolen from the bike rack on the West side of Tonopah Residence Complex at 2:45 p.m.

A student was reported as the victim of a solicitation for a money scam at 4:20 p.m.

A shoplifter at the 99 cents store was pursued by store employees and UNLV Police Officers at 3:42 p.m.

Items were reported stolen from a student’s unsecured and unattended 1997 Toyota Camry in Lot A at 10:20 p.m.

10/4

A student’s 1997 Honda Accord was reported stolen from Joe Delaney Avenue at 11 p.m.

10/5

Bicycles were reported stolen from the UNLV lock-up area at the Claude I. Howard Public Safety at 10:46 a.m.

