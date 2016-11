11/07

Vandalism was reported at the University Park Apartments when a rear kitchen window was broken into at 9 a.m.

A student’s orange backpack was stolen from the dining commons at 11:20 p.m. where it was left unattended and unsecured.

11/09

Four students found in possession of a controlled substance at the Tonopah Hall were referred for disciplinary action at 12:50 a.m.