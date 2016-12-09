Crime Watch 9/12/16 to 9/25/16

September 19th, 2016

9/13/16

 

A subject was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, less than one ounce of marijuana and an outstanding warrant on Dekow and Tropicana property between 9:24 a.m. and 9:44 a.m. on Sept. 13.

 

A student’s Black Mongoose mountain bike was stolen after it was locked to a bike rack on the South side of Paul McDermott Physical Education Building-C with a cable lock between Sept. 12 at 12:30 p.m. and Sept. 13 at 8:20 a.m.

 

An attempt was made to access the money boxes of two Dasani vending machines on the first floor of the southwest corner of Frank and Estella Beam Hall between Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. and Sept. 12 at 8 a.m.

 

9/14/16

 

A student’s 2011 Buick was struck while it was parked in the Black 9 area, west of the Red 8 area at the Bock exit on Sept. 13 between 1 a.m. and 5:15 p.m.

 

A student was shoved into the bushes by a subject on a skateboard around the east-west mall of campus at 12:15 p.m.

