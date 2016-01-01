Crime Watch: 9/26 to 10/2

9/26

A report was taken regarding a hit-and-run in the Cottage Grove parking garage at 9:33 a.m.

A report that was taken regarding a threat to a student was referred to the Office of Student Conduct at 10 a.m.

A student’s Santa Cruz brand longboard with red wheels and skull decorations was stolen after it was left unattended and unsecured at the Student Recreation and Wellness Center between 4:10 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.

The canvas convertible roof of a student’s silver 2005 Mercedes Benz was slashed while parked in Lot A between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.

9/30

