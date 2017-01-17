By: Blaze Lovell
CSUN President Carlos Fernandez co-signed a letter to President-elect Donald Trump, according to a press release.
The letter, which includes 51 signatures from student body presidents from around the nation, calls for Trump to support the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and uphold visas for international students.
Fernandez previously joined UNLV President Len Jessup in support of DACA and has also advocated for UNLV’s designation as a sanctuary campus.
This is a breaking story. Check back for details.
If UNLV gets federal money then they should not be allowed to stop federal agents from deporting people if there are orders for deportation. We have laws. DACA is in effect unless Trump decides to tear it up. That is the problem with Executive Orders and why Congress passes laws, not the president.