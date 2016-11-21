CSUN scores two out of three on fee increases

CSUN passed two out of three of fee resolutions proposed to them at the beginning of the semester during a Nov. 14 Senate meeting.

The three fee resolutions included fee increases in technology, student facilities and athletics. Among the three, only the technology and student facilities fee resolutions were passed.

A resolution shows whether CSUN supports or disapproves of something going on within the university.

The technology fee will improve the availability and quality of Wi-Fi. The fee is $4 and will help pay for the creation of new computer labs, provide a 24-hour IT help desk for WebCampus and increase the amount of Wi-Fi on campus. College of Liberal Arts Senator Samantha Bivens reminded senators that CSUN has already taken out $150,000 to upgrade Wi-Fi in the Student Union before the resolution was approved.

The student facilities fee will increase between fiscal years 2018 and 2019. Within student facilities, there will be an increase of 14 percent in the 2018-19 school year to $195 per student; the current fee is $173.

The athletics fee resolution, which requested a 4 cent increase to provide for athletic needs, did not pass. Senators felt that the proposed fee was not inclusive enough toward club sports teams. It would not have covered club sports such as ice hockey and women’s lacrosse, but would cover the facilities that these teams use to practice in. Other programs, such as the band and cheerleading team, would receive support from the athletic fee.

“They only need uniforms and stuff for their instruments,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Taryn Kole. “The fact that that’s not being supported and nothing else is being added to the athletic fee increase and it’s only increasing what they already have…that’s why I’m so against it.”

Some in the public felt that CSUN should have passed the athletics fee resolution.

“I’m really disappointed that [the Senate] did not pass the resolution on athletics fee, considering that it affects so many students and has the potential to affect more,” said Fabian Donate, former senator for the College of Health Sciences. “Our institution, whether you like it or not, will be defined by how popular we are. Athletics is one of the main reasons you get to the top. Donors will come if [the school’s] athletics rise. You should really reconsider that.”

Students can plan on seeing these fee increases by fall 2018 if approved by the NSHE Board of Regents.