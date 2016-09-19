CSUN sets date for town hall event

CSUN decided on the date of a town hall event that would inform students about the student fee increases.

The purpose of the event is to inform students and see how they react to the proposal.

“Our job as CSUN is to let students know about [the increasing student fees], so what we are trying to do, as a committee, is create a town hall event that would allow students to get the information they need,” said Daniel Tamayo, College of Sciences senator and University Advocacy Committee chairman.

Some senators thought a Friday would be ideal, but other senators disagreed because they thought students would not be interested to come to the event if they did not have classes during that day.

“That goes for all students, some people just have a class on Sundays,” said Taryn Kole, chair of Ways and Means and a senator for the Hotel College. “What is it to say that Wednesday is more important…than Thursday? If they care, they’ll come.”

Tamayo said that CSUN would remain as unbiased as possible and that they will conduct a survey regarding whether students agree or not on the issue of the increases. In addition, the proposal is expected to be presented to the Board of Regents on December.

Although the date was set, CSUN still does not know who will be representing the vice president’s office, or if a student would be able to moderate the event.

CSUN also talked about the sustainability council, which is interested in partnering with CSUN to create a funding board. Although not official yet, it is still being negotiated.

“What we are trying to do is create a funding board that would consist of representatives from CSUN and other organizations and they would decide whether someone’s proposal… on energy and sustainability is worth funding,” Tamayo said.

The town hall event will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5.