Debate disruption

As of late, campus conversation has been all about the UNLV being chosen to host the final presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump in October. Taking place at the Thomas and Mack Center, this debate is the finishing touch to an extremely unorthodox presidential campaign.

UNLV faculty have been working their hardest to prepare for the big event. A lot of time, effort and planning has gone into hosting such an historic event. Events of this nature attract attention from all over the world. The number of people who will be tuning in is staggering.

All eyes will be on UNLV so it is important for the university to put its best foot forward and make sure that nothing goes wrong on the big day. This is all well and good for UNLV’s image but the question remains, is it important enough to cancel classes?

No, it isn’t. If anything, it is a serious inconvenience to students here on campus.

Many students will probably say that this coming election is incredibly important, given the state of the nation and the consequences of what would happen if the wrong person is elected. Regardless of candidate preference, this election will impact everyone.

However, not every student feels compelled to follow every political update or tune into every interview given. Some students simply do not care about watching two grown adults bicker on national television.

While students pursuing certain majors may get something out of the experience of having the debate on campus, most students will not. Tickets are limited so not everyone can attend the debate, and the process to try and get involved as a volunteer is exceedingly difficult.

A lot of the volunteer opportunities are for the days preceding the debate, so it isn’t as if the people who managed to sign up are guaranteed to be at the actual debate anyway.

Another issue this debate presents is the mere fact that it is wasting student money. College is expensive and financial aid can only cover so much for a lot of students.

Many students have jobs to help pay for the various expenses and fees that come with trying to get an education. The money these students earn is money spent every time a class meets, meaning that for every class missed, money earned is flushed down the toilet.

This debate has taken valuable, paid-for class time from students with no intent to compensate their hard-earned dollars. They paid for the classes, not for the debate.

Continually, UNLV has a lot of international students who cannot vote or are not active in United States politics. While some of these students may have a vested interest in the future of the United States, they cannot participate in the actual voting. All they can do is watch and hope for the best. It doesn’t make any sense to interrupt their daily life on campus for something that is beyond their ability to participate.

However, the problems posed by having the debate on campus go further than student dollars or inability to participate. The safety risks are high. Not only are two very powerful people going to be on campus, but they will be accompanied by the Secret Service.

The heavily armed Secret Service. The Secret Service who are very aware of the copious amount of death threats both candidates receive and are waiting for someone to do something about it.

The Secret Service who are probably going to be very tense because of the high profile nature of this event. One wrong move from a boisterous protester and the event could turn deadly.

Due to the high level of risk, it recommended that students do not come to campus. Yet, where are the students who live on campus supposed to go?

Some may have family and friends in Las Vegas and could easily crash on a couch for a night but there are many who do not have outside social connections that would allow them to just spend the night elsewhere.

The debate may be a great opportunity to highlight the finer points of UNLV to the world but it’s a major inconvenience that students did not agree to which provides them very little benefit in the long run.