District One is Un-PHO-gettable

There are over 40 different pho restaurants in Las Vegas and that’s counting the ones that have pho in their name. In case you aren’t familiar with pho, it’s a Vietnamese street food. More specifically, it’s soup that has broth, rice noodles, and either chicken or beef.

Luckily, I have found the best place to get pho in the entire city — District One Kitchen & Bar.

The best part about this place is that it’s not even strictly a pho restaurant, they actually specialize in Southeast Asian cuisine.

It’s named after District 1, Ho Chi Minh City (a Vietnamese urban district), which is the epicenter for dining and entertainment.

This superb eatery sits in Mountain View Plaza located in Chinatown on 3400 S. Jones Blvd. Suite 8. They are open everyday but Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Since they opened in early 2014, District One has been dedicated to delivering high-quality food and excellent service.

“We are very focused on customer service and [the customers’] overall experience is really important to us,” said owner Nelson Huynh.

Huynh and his wife, Vy Nguyen, own District One, but they said they wouldn’t have their success without their executive chef, Khai Vu, or their general manager, Crystina Nguyen, who the regulars know as “Mama.”

Vu is widely known for creating exciting Vietnamese cuisine, but with a twist.

Delicious menu items such as the oxtail fried rice and the Big Bone Soup, come to mind. The soup is so well-received that Vegas Seven featured it in their magazine.

But neither of those are District One’s signature dish — their Whole Maine Lobster Pho is what they’re popular for. When they say whole, they really do mean an entire lobster.

District One is the home of the original lobster pho which is easily the best pho in all of Las Vegas. Their oxtail pho is a close second.

The broth is simple but incredibly refreshing. There are few things in the world that top the smell of that mouthwatering aroma as soon as it hits the table.

When served pho, it’s common to have Sriracha (a Thai hot chili sauce) and hoisin sauce (a sweet, thick Chinese sauce) at the table. Most people pour these two sauces into their soup to add flavor to the broth. But when you’re at District One, they just aren’t needed. Their broth needs no assistance.

As far as the lobster, I’d argue that it’s the most delicious lobster you can get off the Las Vegas Strip. It’s extremely fresh and tender.

Even in the peak of summer, this hot soup still hits the spot.

No matter the time, you can always find groups of people enjoying the fantastic cuisine at District One. The beautiful, rustic restaurant is constantly filled with energy, along with sounds of slurping and laughter.

During my visit, I began talking with a table of regulars who explained why it’s their favorite spot.

“The food selection is excellent. Sometimes I get the pho, other times I get oxtail fried rice, both are amazing,” said District One regular, Aaron Diec. “But they also have an incredible beverage program, especially the sake.”

District One is a local favorite because of their attention to detail and their determination to give every customer a positive experience. They’re even hosting Sunday and Monday football, and adding more items to their menu.

It’s very rare that you come across a perfect dish, so stop depriving yourself of District One.

For more information on District One, please visit: www.districtonelv.com