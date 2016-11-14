Emotions run high at anti-Trump protest

Love. Hate. Unity. Division. All were present during the “Not My President” Protest which brought nearly 1,000 people to march down the Las Vegas Strip Saturday night against Donald Trump’s presidency.

The “Not My President” movement sparked protests across the nation, inspiring Nora Hanon to organize the protest in Las Vegas.

The event became popular on Facebook only hours after Hanon created it on Wednesday. More than 2,000 people confirmed their participation for the event online. The event encouraged supporters to march and demand Trump to denounce hate groups that support him like the KKK and to support “everyone living in this country no matter their gender, race, religion, ability or sexual orientation or identity.”

The unconformity with Trump’s victory led protesters to shout “Love Trumps Hate” and “Show me what democracy looks like, this is what democracy looks like,” among other chants as they swarmed the streets from The Linq hotel all the way to their final destination at the Trump International.

Signs addressed issues of racism, bigotry, immigration, women’s rights and LGBTQ rights. The 30 minute walk was filled with colorful posters saying “Undocumented and unafraid,” “Still with her,” “Women’s rights are human rights,” “Dump Trump” and more.

“We cannot allow all of this racism, misogyny or discrimination continue. This is our country and we can’t let Trump continue doing this to our country. All the hate he’s promoted, we’re peacefully fighting against that by being here today,” said Jevon Smith, a protester who led the crowd with chants and directed them toward the final destination.

Sara Rice and Carson Wilson were two of the many UNLV students that attended the protest. Rice held a sign that said, “#I’mStillWithHer” on one side and “Love Trumps Hate” on the other, whereas Wilson held a sign with the phrase, “Family has no borders.”

“I don’t support any of [Trump’s] policies. I think he is all about hate,” Rice said.

“He didn’t even win the popular vote,” Wilson said.

Across the street, four young men held signs that favored Trump. They had their faces covered and carried fake guns with them. Whenever someone tried to engage them, the police would stop them and ask to leave them alone.

One of the four men — who identified himself as Ted Roosevelt — said that he was just trying to prove a point.

“I am not even a Trump supporter, I am just trying to prove that people is [sic] too sensitive.” Roosevelt said.

Police created a barrier between protesters and Trump supporters as hateful remarks and insults were thrown from both sides of the street. Hot tears rolled down a young woman’s cheeks as she had a heated exchange with an older man who was yelling at her because of the color of her skin.

“How can you call yourself American if you can’t accept me because of my skin color?” said the woman.

As protesters took over the boulevard, many tourists became upset with the action as one man yelled, “If you don’t like it, then leave the country.” A woman holding a sign saying, “My body, my rights,” responded, “I am an American, I deserve the right to be here and I’m not leaving.”

Dozens of children exerted chants while cars honked at protesters, fueling the crowd to chant louder.

“This isn’t going to change anything,” yelled a man who was shouting at protesters upon arrival of Trump’s casino. “Get out of here!”

For three hours, nearly a thousand people yelled, chanted, cried and expressed their dissatisfaction with Trump.

“Now it’s time to organize and fight back,” said Jose Macias, an activist and protestor. “If you can get involved politically then do it because that’s how we’re going to make change. What Donald Trump has done to our country is hurtful and we need to get involved to change that.”

The protest, which was aimed to be peaceful, resulted with seven people arrested on charges for blocking traffic on Las Vegas Blvd., and crowds did not disperse until after 10:30 p.m., according to officials.

Las Vegas is now among one of many cities that has held protests against Trump. Cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, New York City, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and more have participated in anti-Trump protests days after the election.