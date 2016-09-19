First generation students encouraged to continue pushing forward

With tacos, latin music and loteria, the Students Organizing Diverse Activities (SODA) and Student Union and Event Services hosted a Loteria Night to celebrate the Hispanic Heritage Month with the goal of creating inclusion and educating students about Latin culture.

The event is one of many that encourage Latino students to embrace their culture in a way that some wouldn’t normally experience at home.

“A lot of people know their ethnicity but they don’t know their own heritage because a lot of their parents brought them here and forced the American culture on them,” said Maricruz Soto-Valdez, a first generation minority student at UNLV. “We always advertise how diverse our campus is but I don’t think it’s something that we’re living or embracing, so it’s important to have these events to teach students about different cultures so it’s embraced.”

Other than encouraging Latino students to embrace their culture, these events also provide resources for first generation students to truly feel welcome in a college environment.

“I didn’t have anyone to lead me through college and I’m the first in my family to go to college and I’m doing it so I can have a good job and take care of my family, you know the American dream,” said Ana Santos, a first generation Latina and Filipina student.

While 55 percent of UNLV’s undergraduate students are part of a racial or ethnic minority, many, like Santos, are the first in their family to go to college and face unique trials and tribulations to accomplish a goal that is driven by what her parents couldn’t do.

Not being able to rely on parents for homework assistance, translating information that students may not even understand and feeling as if they have to figure it out in order to help their parents in the future, are all examples of the struggles first generation minority students face.

Latino tutors, multicultural clubs and social events that promote cultural unity serve as some of the few resources and events that UNLV offers for students to not only embrace their diversity, but help one another succeed through college.

Counselors and professors are also a source of guidance throughout a first generation student’s college career and can lead them to become strong leaders involved in various organizations on campus.

However, despite the plethora of resources, many first generation students still feel a division between the various minority students that are present on campus due to a lack of cultural knowledge.

Although it may feel like all the odds are against first generation minority students, hopeful students like Soto-Valdez and Santos are paving the way for the future generations to come.