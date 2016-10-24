Flawed, but undefeated: Clinton beats Trump at UNLV

The fatiguing 2016 election is finally coming to an end. Absurd and unprecedented, the 18-month long spectacle built up to three historical debates between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

UNLV was given the honor of hosting the final debate last Wednesday, and I, the honor of attending it.

As I walked around the media center like a child, I could certainly feel the weight of the moment — and of my own excitement. After all, it’s not everyday that one gets to stand awkwardly next to a living civil rights legend like Jesse Jackson.

But seeing famous political figures was not the most exciting part of the debate. The most exciting part was bearing witness to the culmination of events that had turned traditional American politics on its head.

The unlikely victor, Donald Trump, single-handedly destroyed the GOP and won the nomination on a right-wing populist platform. He ignited the anger of economically marginalized white people, and unleashed bottled-up racial and class tensions.

After an incredible fight, Hillary Clinton finally became the first female presidential nominee of a major party, adopting many of the policies advocated by her rival from the Democratic primary contest, Bernie Sanders.

With heavy focus on policy, these two candidates had their final, fierce throw down in the Thomas & Mack Center, and offered America two very different visions of the future.

Trump went through the segments laying out his extreme reactionary plans and, as expected, interrupted both Clinton and the moderator Chris Wallace consistently.

He promised to restructure the United States Supreme Court with conservative justices who would overturn Roe v. Wade, sending the status of women’s reproductive rights back decades. He promoted his signature “beautiful wall,” touted his impossible tax plan which amounts to nothing more than trickle-down economics, and illustrated his general lack of knowledge on all issues.

Of course, in a debate that called for substance, Clinton clearly dominated the playing field. She was exponentially more aggressive than in the previous debates, attacking Trump at every turn.

She staunchly defended women’s rights, promised to make the wealthy and corporations “pay their fair share,” outlined her job creation plan, discussed education and stood up for undocumented citizens.

Despite Trump’s bad ideas and buffoonish performance, he did manage to expose many of Clinton’s political flaws. He rightfully blasted her for her past support of job-killing, free-trade agreements and long history of foreign policy mistakes.

Trump also attacked the Clinton Foundation for accepting millions of dollars from authoritarian regimes and called out her campaign on its red-scare tactics.

In the end however, there was no denying that Clinton had a superior and richer performance, giving voters a much more optimistic option with her strongly-backed progressive initiatives.

A couple things are worthy of noting at this point:

First, as it stands, Clinton has over an 85% chance of winning the election and becoming the first woman president according to fivethirtyeight.

Second, the significance of this debate in the context of modern politics implies that the United States has entered a new political era.

The rise of Trump on the right and the impact of Sanders on the left reflects a budding discontent with the status-quo.

With our generation of millennials growing as a voter base, this election marks the end of traditional politicking… the grand finale of which happened right here at UNLV.

Writer’s Note: I would like to thank my Rebel Yell Editor-In-Chief Bianca Cseke and all involved in production for giving me the opportunity to attend this great moment in American history.