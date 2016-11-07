“Before the Flood” sparks conversations about climate change on campus

With global warming looming on the horizon, UNLV English Professor Charles Whitney held an open screening of the new documentary, “Before the Flood,” in Frank and Estella Beam Hall, last Thursday.

“Before the Flood” is a documentary by Academy Award-winning director Fisher Stevens that follows Leonardo DiCaprio as he travels to India, China, Greenland, France and many other places around the world, to learn more about climate change.

In 2014, the Academy Award-winning actor became a United Nations Messenger of Peace, with a special focus on climate change. DiCaprio teamed up with Stevens (as well as Martin Scorsese, Brett Ratner and James Packer) to produce “Before the Flood” to help educate people on the topic.

The film recently debuted on Oct. 30 on the National Geographic Channel, and because of their advocacy for climate change, National Geographic released the film, free of charge, on multiple platforms such as YouTube, Amazon and iTunes.

Whitney believed it would benefit students, and anyone else interested, to watch the movie in a public forum and follow it with a discussion.

“I think climate change and these tremendous environmental problems should be part of education throughout,” Whitney said. “People are not aware. Kids should be aware of this. You can work on this in practically any kind of class, in different ways. It’s such a complex, multifaceted problem.”

The screening was open to the public, and even though there wasn’t a big turnout, the viewers that attended were incredibly engaged.

“Before the Flood” is an incredibly important picture. It’s an infuriating and compelling documentary that uses celebrity and powerful imagery to raise awareness on climate change. Instead of just focusing on the impending devastation that this environmental problem will cause, the movie also focuses on solutions and ways that members of the audience can make a difference.

Once the 96-minute documentary came to a close, Whitney began the discussion by asking students what struck them most from the documentary.

“The fact we are still debating this!” a student in the back said.

The open conversation lasted around 45 minutes and covered a wide range of topics. Students, professors and other viewers talked about energy alternatives, prevention, mitigation and even carbon tax.

The idea of a carbon tax played a significant role in “Before the Flood,” presenting it as a possible solution in the fight against climate change.

However, the focus of the discussion actually fell on what changes our campus could make. Many believed this was important, not only because it is a place to raise awareness and educate others, but because the university could have an influence on the city, if not, the state.

As the members of the audience traded questions and solutions, the conversation always came back to one thought — how did we let it get so bad?

“It’s really kind of a mystery — why we haven’t done more and why we’re waiting,” Whitney said.

The event ended, but the discussion did not. Many audience members continued their conversation and voiced why events on campus like this are critical for students.

UNLV student Rachel Mareno said events like this raise awareness for our generation, and graduate assistant and English instructor Matthew Kollmer also acknowledged the importance of discussing this issue.

“Screenings like this are important because it allows viewers to engage each other and form communities,” Kollmer explained. “Our post-viewing interaction was probably as good, and in some ways better than the documentary itself, because I was able to see a wide variety of people who shared a common concern in climate change.”