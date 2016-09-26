Food vendors at Life is Beautiful that can satisfy both a vegetarian and meat-lover

As a vegetarian, I often find that my food choices can be limited whenever I go out for food. However, I found a great selection of local food vendors at Life is Beautiful that could satisfy both a meat-eater and vegetarian.

Here are my top three vegetarian eats from Life is Beautiful:

Origin India

I’d never tried Indian food before, so I figured I might as well give a shot at Life is Beautiful.

Origin India, a local restaurant, served a variety of traditional Indian dishes including vegetable samosas, masala dosa, chicken masala and chicken tikka skewers.

I personally enjoyed the $9 mixed curry vegetables and rice combo, which was noticeably spicy, but not in an overwhelming way. In case my curry dish ever got too spicy, I chased it down with my refreshing mango lassi, a traditional yogurt-based Indian drink.

Menu prices ranged from $3-12, which is pretty fair for a festival.

Stripchezze

Grilled cheeses are typically a pretty simple food item, but I’ve never had one quite as good as Stripchezze’s Hot Streak.

The specialty grilled cheese came packed with pepper jack cheese, jalapenos and creamy, yet spicy, sriracha mayo—served with a side of crispy wonton chips.

The local food truck offered a variety of other cheesey goodness including deep fried mac n’ cheese egg rolls and a “gooey” pepperoni pizza grilled cheese sandwich for meat-lovers.

Prices ranged from $8-9.50, but your money definitely traveled far here.

Garden Grill

I had one of the best crispy chicken sandwiches I’ve ever had at Garden Grill, but it wasn’t made with chicken.

For $12, I bought a vegan “crispy chick’n sandwich” that kept me full and energized for a good five to six hours. The “chick’n” tasted so realistic, that I went to the restaurant’s website afterward just to make sure it actually wasn’t real chicken.

Like the sandwich, everything else on the menu was vegan-based including their steak tacos and “Philly Cheeze Steak sandwiches.” They also offered vegan desserts including “Raw Chocolate Cheezecake.”

Prices were reasonable for the most part, although I felt $8 was a little pricey for two “palm-sized tacos.”

However, I’m definitely looking forward to checking out the restaurant’s physical location in the near future.