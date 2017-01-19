The Free Press stays afloat thanks to RJ donation

The Las Vegas Review-Journal will officially fund the UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press partially for the 2017 year.

The funding was made official at the Free Press advisory board’s first meeting of the new year on Jan. 17.

Editor-in-Chief Bianca Cseke explained that the RJ would be providing $10,000 every quarter for a total of $40,000 in the 2017 calendar year. At the end of the 2017 calendar year, The RJ will review the financial situation in order to determine their continuance in supporting the Free Press.

As a part of their donation, the RJ will also be printing issues of the Free Press for free. The Free Press’ previous printing company, Creel, charged $960 to print each issue, according to Cseke. During the fall 2016 semester, the Free Press published 13 issues under its former name, The Rebel Yell, which totaled to approximately $12,480 for the semester.

In addition, the RJ is also looking to provide an adviser for the Free Press’ advertisement department.

As stated in the contract between the two newspaper entities, the RJ will not have any editorial influence in the Free Press’ published content. The RJ Editor-in-Chief Keith Moyer has no interest in affecting the school newspaper’s contents, according to Cseke, and as stated in the memorandum of understanding between the RJ and the UNLV Foundation.

Additionally, the two publications will also be working from two separate financial accounts. One will be used primarily for gifts and donations while the other will be used for advertising revenue and revenue from the university. Any funds received by the Free Press may be carried forward from year to year, and the Board of Trustees of the Foundation, or its designee, has the authority to accept, take, hold, manage, invest and reinvest the funds, according to the memorandum.

In the past, the student newspaper launched a GoFundMe campaign in November 2016, which raised at least $2,700. The Free Press will continue looking into other forms of revenue, according to Cseke.

One proposition includes a $2 student fee that would be added to every student’s tuition and be given directly to the student newspaper. The Free Press also hired a fundraising director who will be looking into nontraditional forms of raising funds.