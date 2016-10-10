Funky, Audacious and Dynamic - The Lique is Blowing Up

In 1985, Berry Gordy’s cult classic martial arts film “The Last Dragon,” introduced the world to one of the greatest villains of all time: Sho’nuff, the Shogun of Harlem.

Hilarious, mischievous and over-the-top, it is easy to see how jazz/hip-hop act, The Lique, has been influenced by the groovy aggressor, whose name inspired their slogan, “SHO’NUFF.”

The Lique is headed by the intelligent, prodigious wordsmith and Sacramento native, Rasar Amani, and composed of some of UNLV’s very own jazz program students. They’re the incredibly talented Sean Carbone (Guitar), Jason Corpuz (Keys), Jeremy Klewicki (Drums), and Nick Schmitt (Upright Bass).

Despite the humorous spirit of the band, The Lique’s musical productions are no laughing matter. These musicians are seriously far-out with their diverse and unique brand of funkiness which they showcase on their debut album, “Democracy Manifest.” They certainly back up their claim of being the “hip-hop Rat Pack.”

Like their music, The Lique’s rise to fame has been nothing short of astounding. They’ve been featured in Vegas Weekly, Vegas Seven and the Las Vegas Review-Journal. They’ve also performed at the Brooklyn Bowl, Sayers Club, Hard Rock Cafe and on the Huntridge Stage at Life is Beautiful — all within about a year.

But that’s just the local stuff. The Lique landed a show in New York City, was featured in African-American alt-music magazine AFROPUNK, and recently wrapped up a tour of California.

“On paper, our career doesn’t even make sense,” Amani said of the absurd speed at which they came up. “How can a band with only a few thousand likes on Facebook, no manager, no publicist, no street team do that?”

They did do it though, and all the while busting the chops of the music industry suits who they love to parody.

“There’s always a big wink in whatever we’re doing. It’s a big satire. Everything in the old world is phasing out, and ironically we’re tapping into these very things,” Amani said.

It is perhaps for this reason that Amani says a lot of the band’s philosophy is inspired by the film “The Matrix.” For them it’s all about breaking through the facade and exposing the absurdity behind everything. Then, of course, using this confusion to produce new and vigorous music.

“We’re operating in this realm of chaos,” Amani said. “Because the real thunder comes about spontaneously, and jazz is a lot of improvisation.”

He jokes that in this sense he is “definitely more Morpheus than Neo.”

“Democracy Manifest” is the first milestone of this journey, and it is a testament to the success of The Lique’s methods. The album features an array of talent, including Cameron Calloway, Butterscotch, and an awesome team of producers who helped craft this contemporary hip-hop accomplishment.

The influences of The Roots, Kendrick Lamar and Rage Against the Machine on the album are immediately audible, but Rasar says that when it comes to performance they really owe more to comedians like George Carlin, Paul Mooney and Bill Cosby than to actual musicians.

As for the future, The Lique has big plans. Rasar looks forward to when they will do national, headlining tours, and fill up stadium seats overseas.

“People jokingly used to say ‘you guys should be on Kimmel!’… but now it’s not so funny,” Amani said. “And when that happens, everything is gonna change.”

Can we really expect so much from such a young and unorthodox band? Well, ask anyone who has listened to “Democracy Manifest” and they will tell you, “SHO’NUFF!”

——————–

“Democracy Manifest” is available for purchase at http://www.thelique.com/ and for streaming at https://open.spotify.com/album/4zsiuaz4qHvsVGZwSGbU4i