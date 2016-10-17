Future of new Las Vegas stadium looks bright

The Nevada Legislature approved Senate Bill 1, 16-5, on Oct. 10 in favor of a tax increase that’s needed to fund the stadium and heads to Gov. Brian Sandoval on Monday. The bill will raise lodging taxes that are mostly paid by tourists in order to fund the $1.9 billion domed stadium.
The stadium doesn’t have a location yet but the future seems bright. If all goes well, it will be able to seat 65,000 people.
It will be the home of the Oakland Raiders, which I’m sure will be renamed the Las Vegas Raiders, and the UNLV Rebels football team. This will be a big step for UNLV’s football team and a huge atmosphere change, as they are currently playing in a stadium that seats only 40,000 people.
Raiders fans should not get too excited yet, though. The stadium just passed its first test into actually being a reality. It looks as if it will be here soon, but will the Raiders? Some would think yes.
Well, the owner of the Raiders, Mark Davis, needs a total of 24 owners to vote for the move as well as approval from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
The quest for franchise relocation will not be filed until January, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
For UNLV, however, a new stadium means we will have to pay rent. The rent is $250k per game for six games which will make it $1.5 million for a full season. That’s a lot of money to pay but the benefit of playing in an NFL environment and calling it home surpasses the money.
Countering the rent, UNLV will get a windfall pay of $3.5 million per year for 10 years. This could go very well as long as the football team increases their revenue. The only way to do that is to assemble a better team.
With the new changes, UNLV football may become a target when it comes to recruiting. Attracting big time players might require big time upgrades.
With the new Ferrtita Football Complex, it looks as though UNLV football is looking to go for that top-tier look so they can possibly attract some high caliber players.
As long as the team improves and the revenue improves, this deal won’t hurt UNLV at all.
As far as the Raiders moving to Las Vegas, the first step is completed but there’s still a way to go.
Construction isn’t set to start until 2018 and won’t be finished until 2020.