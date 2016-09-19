Have you ever perused the “UNLV Bucket List” featured in the Rebel Planner? It is filled with all kinds of UNLV specific experiences, ranging from the inevitable “Study In The Library,” to the unusual “Rub Hey Reb Mustache.”

However, one experience that is missing is attending the University Forum Lecture Series sponsored by the UNLV College of Liberal Arts.

Whether it be thanks to the student fees we all pay — check off griping about fees on your bucket list — or the different colleges at UNLV, there are a lot of enriching events on campus for free and the University Forum Lecture Series is one.

Finding free time for another lecture on top of your regular classes may sound impossible, but there are scores of options this semester. The lecture series for fall 2016 includes multiple events per month. In fact, the month of November hosts the most lectures this semester, with a grand total of six.

It might feel like I’m informing you of a series of opportunities to avoid attending on campus events, but I’m actually imparting knowledge of one of our university’s hidden perks. Every UNLV student should attend at least one of these events per semester.

I checked that experience off of my modified bucket list just this week when I enjoyed “Conserving America’s National Parks During An Era Of Global Change,” hosted by UNLV School of Life Sciences assistant professor Scott Abella.

Abella provided an abundance of information regarding America’s national parks and frequently flavored his presentation with humor. Most thought-provoking of all was the tidbit that the National Park system has been a living entity since the days in which our 18th President was in office.

If the soil of our precious national parks can survive through the turmoil of all the years elapsed between the presidencies of Ulysses S. Grant and Barack Obama, then you should be able to survive the couple of hours that one of the University Forum lectures run.

Jokes aside, the variety of topics presented within the Forum lectures should make it so that you aren’t just surviving, but rather thriving as a result of attending.

I benefited from attending the lecture this week in a few ways. First, I gained knowledge regarding America’s national parks and the various obstacles to environmental preservation.

Perhaps more exciting was the feeling of being at a lecture for my personal gain and nothing more— no extra credit, no homework, no nothing. Seriously, it feels fantastic.

Besides all the typical shenanigans of your college years, there is nothing more college than attending an event that is academic in nature and taking that with you as you progress through your education and life. Everybody should experience it at least once.

Another undeniable benefit is that instead of just going through the usual weeknight motions, attending the University Forum lecture provides a break in the monotony. Not only was I not toiling over homework or having a lame laundry night, but I got to see a friend at the lecture as well. Socialization beats stagnation in my book.

The next University Forum Lecture event following the publication of this piece is “Risky Business On The Campaign Trail: Why Candidates Fear Presidential Debates,” on Tuesday Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. in the Greenspun Hall Auditorium.

Whether it’s this upcoming event or another, no UNLV student should be afraid to take advantage of these awesome offerings.