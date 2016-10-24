Highlights of the Final Presidential Debate

Missed last week’s final presidential debate? No worries. We’ve got some of the most noteworthy moments for you here, many of which you might not have seen all over other news outlets’ coverage yet.

No handshakes before or after the debate

Shaking hands with the opposing candidate has been an unbroken tradition since 1976 when presidential debates became a regular occurrence. In the second presidential debate of this election cycle, Trump and Clinton only shook hands after they finished debating, but not before. Commentators have pointed out that this seems to confirm that the candidates seem to truly dislike each other, not just disagree over politics.

Trump promises to put pro-life judges on the Supreme Court

Clinton disagrees with this stance on abortion, claiming that “the government, federal or state has no right to make that decision for a woman.”

This is important because the current Republican Senate has refused to vote on President Barack Obama’s nominee to replace deceased justice Antonin Scalia on the Court, Merrick Garland. Some politicians have also said that they would not accept any nominee that Clinton puts forth if she wins the presidency, either. Many Republicans have said that while they may not support everything Trump has said, having a conservative Supreme Court is important enough to them that they’ll vote for him anyway.

Who’s the puppet?

When debate moderator Chris Wallace brought up Wikileaks revelations about Clinton’s foundation, she deflected to Russian espionage issues. She called Trump “Putin’s puppet,” attacking Trump’s ability to handle foreign policy.

Trump’s response? Clinton “doesn’t like Putin because Putin outsmarted” her.

“No puppet. No puppet. You’re the puppet,” Trump said.

Trump’s “Bad Hombres” and “Nasty Woman” Comments

Trump continued his long streak of controversial comments by referring to immigrants he believes to be dangerous for the U.S. as “bad hombres.” He also referred to Clinton as a “nasty woman” at the end of the debate, sparking a feminist movement where women refer to themselves as nasty women to show their disapproval of Trump.

Clinton described Trump’s economic plan as “trickle-down economics on steroids.”

Trickle-down refers to an economic theory in which the richest members of society receive more wealth, ultimately benefiting the rest of the population. According to the theory, the wealth would “trickle down” as the recipients spend their money, thereby transferring it to others. Opponents of the theory, like Clinton, say trickle-down economics really only benefit the wealthy and privileged, creating a wide class divide. Clinton said her own plan, which she says would benefit middle-class families most of all, would “not add a single penny to the national debt.”