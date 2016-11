While Thanksgiving is meant to be a holiday in which individuals express their gratitude to their family and friends, it may be difficult for residential students to return home for the holiday to do this.

Thankfully, the Honors College hosted its third annual Friendsgiving event for students still on campus on Nov. 23.

This year, the event took place inside the Richard Tam Alumni Center due to the high volume of guests. Approximately 190 students attended the feast.