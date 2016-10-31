Horror movies to stream on Netflix that’ll chill your bones

Halloween has finally arrived, and there’s no better way to celebrate this holiday than eating candy (yup, the candy you should be giving to trick-or-treaters) and watching scary movies. Though the classics never get old (e.g. “Halloween,” “The Shining,” “The Exorcist,”) maybe you’re looking to enjoy some new horror films to indulge in. So, I’ve constructed a full evening of frights for you.

Here is a six-course-meal of modern horror movies streaming on Netflix, to enjoy on this spooky holiday. Watch one, two or all six if you dare.

“Housebound” (2014)

*Disclaimer: this is the only horror-comedy in the list, but since it’s still genuinely spooky, it works as the perfect appetizer.

What it’s about: Kylie, a young woman, has to return to her childhood home while serving a house arrest sentence, when she discovers something might be lurking within the walls.

Why you should watch it: Most horror-comedies just blast up the silliness and gore, but this New Zealand movie creates a perfect balance. It’s not over the top. Just imagine a solid, creepy story that has characters with great senses of humor. Not only will you laugh, but you’ll jump a few times, too.

“Honeymoon” (2014)

What it’s about: During their honeymoon at a lake-country home, Paul discovers his newlywed wife wandering in the middle of the night and acting strange.

Why you should watch it: “Honeymoon” is one of the better scary movies that have come out in the last 10 years. It relies on the relationship of this newlywed couple to build anxiety, tension, and — the key to horror — impending dread. It’s wonderfully creepy, and made by a filmmaker who loves the genre of horror. It’s apparent in every shot.

“We Are Still Here” (2015)

What it’s about: After losing their son, an elder couple move into an old home located in a small town. Not long after, strange things begin to happen, and they wonder if their son is trying to communicate with them.

Why you should watch it: This is a love letter to the horror genre (both old and new), as it’s littered with homages, but still offers plenty of originality. It does have a focus on 70s horror. It’s even cleverly filmed to look like a picture from that period. Not only is it genuinely creepy, it’s incredibly stylish.

“The Invitation” (2015)

What’s it about: Will attends a dinner party held by his ex-wife (who he hasn’t seen in two years) in his former home. During the evening, he becomes paranoid and questions her possible menacing intention.

Why you should watch it: I loved every minute of this movie’s intensity and suspense. It’s calculated and slowly builds tension. You’ll become just as anxious as the main character. This well-crafted picture is chilling and constantly has you guessing. It offers an intelligent script, great performance, but most importantly, masterful pacing.

“Creep” (2014)

What’s it about: Aaron, who works as a videographer, responds to a shady Craigslist ad for a one-day job in a quiet, mountain town. This is where he meets Josef, the subject of the film project, who seems to have a few skeletons in his closet.

Why you should watch it: This is one of the few, found-footage movies that I love. It has only two characters (except one female voice) and a ton of awkward, funny and downright terrifying moments. It makes sure that you are so uncomfortable, you can’t help but laugh. It’s a sharp picture that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

“The Babadook” (2014)

What’s it about: After the violent death of her husband, Amelia — now a single mother — tries to fathom her son’s fear of something evil in the house. Shortly after some strange incidents, Amelia also begins to feel a disturbing entity.

Why you should watch it: This movie, from Australian director Jennifer Kent, has to be one of my favorite horror films of all-time. Not only because it’s one of the freshest scary movies in years, but because this chilling, hair-raising film goes far beyond the criteria for most horror pictures, which is just to scare the audience. “The Babadook,” tells an absorbing story about the relationship between a mother and her son, as well as grieving a loved one. This is the last dish of your six-course-meal because this film will indeed make your blood run cold.