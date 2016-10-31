Hotel college to honor individuals at MGM

By Denise Hernandez | October 31st, 2016

On Nov. 17, the UNLV Harrah’s Hotel College will host its 12th annual Vallen Dinner of Distinction at the MGM Grand Conference Center in the Premier Ballroom.

The dinner will celebrate hotel franchise and development executives Timothy Muir and Michael Muir. They will be named the Harrah Hotel College Hospitality Industry Leaders of the Year. Special recognition will also be given to Thomas Jingoli, the college’s 2016 Alumnus of the Year.

A silent auction and cocktail reception will begin at 6 p.m. and the dinner and awards presentation will begin at 7 p.m.

