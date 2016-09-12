How to survive Life is Beautiful

Life is Beautiful has cemented itself as a staple of the burgeoning Las Vegas festival scene. What started off as a two-day affair has now expanded into three, and this year’s festival has an especially stacked lineup.

That being said, if you’ve never been to Life is Beautiful before, you’ll want to know what to expect and how to prepare. Here are some things I wish I knew, or had taken more seriously before heading out in 2014 and 2015 (first as a volunteer, then as a three-day pass holder).

Stay hydrated.

You always hear how important it is to stay hydrated when you’re outside, especially in the Vegas heat and when surrounded by a bunch of people jumping to an artist. It’s hard to truly take this seriously until you don’t. Then you end up being too thirsty to have a good time or go broke from paying high prices for beverages that you should’ve expected. You may even end up with heat exhaustion or a heat stroke.



If possible, I would recommend bringing your own bottle of water or Camelback.



There are giant containers of free tap water located throughout the festival, so be sure to stop by. Almost nothing at this festival is free, so why pass up on one of the few things that is — especially when it’s so vital to your health?

The best artists are not necessarily on the Downtown (main) stage.

While some of the best performances I saw last year (Imagine Dragons or Metric) were on the Downtown stage, Life is Beautiful truly spreads its talent across all its stages. No matter what your musical tastes are, I can promise you that you’ll find an artist that you will enjoy– you may even discover a band you’ve never heard of before.

Even if you’re only into electronic music, don’t limit yourself to just Insomniac’s Troubadour stage. Popular DJs such as Major Lazer perform on other stages to accommodate larger crowds.

Attend a talk when you need to cool down.

Every year, there are some great motivational speakers that don’t get as much attention as the musicians or artists. That’s a shame, because they all have some great stories and life lessons to share.

While they’re not necessarily the only reason to go to a big festival like this, it’s the perfect way to relax when you can’t take anymore of the heat, but still want to feel like you’re using your time wisely.

Haven’t bothered to try any of the food trucks on campus? Try them here.

Many of the food trucks you see almost every day on campus will be at Life is Beautiful, including 50 Shades of Green, Grouchy John’s Coffee, Sausagefest and Oming’s Kitchen. Aloha Kitchen, which The Rebel Yell’s readers voted best food on Maryland Parkway in Aug. 29’s Best of UNLV issue, will also be there.

Pace yourself.

The last two days of Life is Beautiful can feel like the longest days of your life if you’re completely wiped out from the first day. Take breaks regularly, even if it’s just to sit in the grass by the food vendors for five minutes in between sets.



Dress comfortably



Dress more for comfort than style; festivals may be a great place to dress up in something more creative than usual, but you’ll hate your outfit if you can’t move around in it or it’s not weather-appropriate.

—

We’re less than two weeks away from the fourth annual Life is Beautiful, so if you’re anxious or don’t know what to expect, then hopefully these few pieces of advice put you at ease.