John Legend and Chrissy Teigen visit UNLV to voice support for Clinton

Singer-songwriter John Legend and his wife, supermodel Chrissy Teigen visited UNLV as part of a voter registration drive to support Hillary Clinton on Oct. 4.

The event was organized by Hillary for Nevada and the Nevada Democratic Coordinated Campaign.

About 200 students lined up in the free speech zone for the opportunity to take pictures with the celebrity couple and a cardboard cutout of the Democratic presidential nominee.

During their brief visit, Legend and Teigen took full advantage of the time they had to endorse the former secretary of state.

“I think she’s one of the most qualified candidates of all time,” Teigen said. “We support her 100 percent.”

Additionally, both Legend and Teigen expressed their fear of a potential Trump presidency.

“We should probably move out of the country if he gets elected,” Legend said. “He’s unstable, he’s thin-skinned and he’s unqualified to be president.”

Teigen, well-known for her fiery criticism of the business mogul on social media, didn’t shy away from condemning him at the event. While some have considered Trump’s presidential bid a joke, Teigen doesn’t see him as a laughing matter.

“Remember when Sarah Palin was the big joke and that was laughable? This is not funny this year to us,” Teigen said. “We take him very seriously.”

Legend acknowledged that college students may feel disenfranchised by Sen. Bernie Sanders losing the Democratic nomination.

Despite the Bernie or Bust movement, Legend argued that there’s no reason not to vote for Clinton since Sanders endorsed her.

“[Sanders] knows how important this election is and he knows who the best candidate is,” Legend said. “If you believe he’s authentic and honest, then you know he’s doing it for the right reason.”

According to Miguel Ayala, Hillary for Nevada Communications director, the event had a substantial impact on voter registration and encouraged 100 people to register. Attendees who participated in the event also received up-to-date voter information and registration deadlines.

Legend and Teigen’s visit also had a profound emotional impact on some of the students who attended.

“I think it’s brilliant what they’re doing, sharing their political views and using their platform to spread that,” said UNLV freshman, Chelsea Santos with tears rolling down her cheeks.

Although Santos wasn’t able to meet Legend and Teigen, she was overjoyed to have the opportunity to see them in person.

Santos is also supportive of the couple’s political views.

“I was Bernie 2016 all the way, but…Clinton’s my home girl because she’s Democrat too,” Santos said.

After leaving UNLV, Teigen and Legend joined Sen. Elizabeth Warren at the Springs Preserve to channel support not only for Clinton, but Nevada senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto.