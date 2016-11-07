Journalism is important, damn it!

The Rebel Yell has been an important fixture in my life since I started attending UNLV all the way back in 2011.

During breaks, I would seek it out, read what was going on in the world and on campus, and either repurpose it or recycle it when I was done. It provided a sense of involvement and, while I may not have agreed with some of the articles I’ve read in the past, I appreciated the integrity of allowing everybody to submit and publish pieces.

I never expected that I would get hired as an assistant editor. I had, and still have, no interest in being a professional journalist. As much as I love to write, it just isn’t for me. My heart lies elsewhere. I haven’t the faintest idea of where, though. I haven’t seen my heart since 1998.

I digress.

My divergent career path does not mean I don’t respect or see the value of journalism as a whole, or the importance of having a student paper. I see it quite clearly, despite my astigmatism.

I see how The Rebel Yell has cultivated careers in previous staff members. Real life application cannot be replicated in a classroom. The process of creating a newspaper every week, from pitch meetings to production days, provide skills valuable to the workforce and are a lot more impressive than a high GPA.

I see how the staff is able to work independently as well as collaboratively. Communication is key and contact information is readily available in the event something goes awry. I have relied heavily on the knowledge that if I have questions, I can contact any one of my fellow staff members. My fellow opinion editor has been nothing short of an anchor for me during my time here, guiding me into being an overall better writer and for that I am grateful. I couldn’t have done this job without him.

Moreover, differing opinions are debated without ripping each other apart or resorting to childish name-calling, maintaining the spirit of free speech and ethics in a way that I have yet to see in any other institution I’ve been a part of. Professional maturity is there, even when we are forced into awkward team-building exercises where we twist each other’s arms out of their sockets in an attempt to escape an awkward human puzzle.

I see the amount of time and hard work the staff puts in every issue of The Rebel Yell. I am in the office on Sunday mornings listening to the click-clack of the keyboards and the poor attempts at humor courtesy of our managing editor. I see the effects of long nights and lack of sleep. I see the passion the staff and their writers have for making sure every issue is great and that readers have accurate information. They love what they are doing.

As an outsider to the journalism community, watching everyone working together to create this paper is moving. My black hole of a soul twitches a little when I think about it.

In all seriousness, their fire has me motivated to work just as hard as they do. I enthusiastically dedicate my time to this paper every week, even when I’m out of state and forced to work in a dinky little Starbucks in downtown LA, driven by the work ethic of those I spend my Sundays with. They inspire me to be more than I am and I am grateful to be around them.

Becoming a member of The Rebel Yell staff has given me a newfound excitement for life, something I haven’t felt in a long time. The dust in my bones can attest to that.

With all that I have experienced and all the good times I’ve had in my short run as the assistant opinion editor, it pains me to think about the state of the paper. The future of The Rebel Yell is bleak. An age old facet of UNLV’s existence is being disposed of and I feel powerless to stop it, especially because I’m graduating at the end of this fall semester.

One could argue that I have no reason to care. Why would I, when it doesn’t benefit my future career? Fact of the matter is; I am here because I want to be. I like working for The Rebel Yell. I don’t sacrifice anything to be here. I find pleasure in writing and editing opinion pieces, submitting them, and seeing the culmination of all the hard work that the writers and editors put into it.

I leave UNLV in December. I don’t want The Rebel Yell to leave with me. #SaveFreePress