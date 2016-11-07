Keep News Alive: What This Newspaper Means to Me

Walking through campus or scrolling through most social media platforms, you’ve probably seen content from The Rebel Yell at least once.

The Rebel Yell is the only source of news that is 100 percent editorially independent of any department at UNLV. Other outlets serve as portfolio sites for journalism students. Yes, those sites provide news, but they do not have the tradition of investigating and following up on issues like we do.

There will always be people who do not support what we do, think we’re biased, think we don’t promote their interests enough, etc.

We’re far from perfect. Technical mistakes we don’t see during hectic production hours become glaringly obvious when our printing company delivers the final product. Inboxes fill up with complaints based on assumptions or misinformation. Staff members less passionate or more overwhelmed don’t follow through with assignments, leaving us to figure things out at the last minute.

So many factors contribute to everything that The Rebel Yell needs help with. We’ve been able to keep going for years with next to no support or useful guidance, and pushed through, even though former staff members have not passed down key information on how to run a paper over the years.

People watching from the outside either think we know what we’re doing all the time, or they take one look at our office or content and see nothing but problems. Preconceived notions abound. Many of our supporters do not think we’ll be able to push through hard times.

As someone who has been here for almost four semesters now, none of the negativity phases me.

I have found more acceptance and happiness from the people I’ve worked with at The Rebel Yell than I have at any other point in my life thus far. I’ve felt alone and out-of-place in almost every other social setting I’ve been in, and being in my own home during the past year has made me feel more empty than I ever have anywhere else.

I’ve never felt alone, empty, worthless or the cause of anyone’s worst problems when I’ve been with any of the people I’ve worked with over the past four semesters.

All I’ve seen from the staff, whether they have stayed or moved on, is dedication and a desire to help everyone who puts in the effort be the best they can be.

Because that’s what happens when a group of people works so hard to keep something that means so much going.

Week after week, no matter how much we’re all falling apart on the inside from the hundreds of others things competing for priority in our lives, we’ve met to put together the best work we can.

Watching my staff enjoy themselves and grow as journalists, and knowing I’ve helped them even a little bit, will likely end up being one of the highlights of my college career.

I should point out that I almost certainly will not end up going into journalism after leaving UNLV. It’s because of the real-world reporting experience I’ve been able to get at this paper that I was able to realize in time that I would never truly be happy with a journalism career. Don’t get me wrong,I have a ton of respect for those who’ve done journalism the right way over the years and my colleagues who want to pursue it. It’s just not the career I want to dedicate myself to.

I’ve still become a better person from my time as a leader here. I have learned the worth of my ideas and my dedication, and no amount of negativity will stop me from believing in this newspaper, my staff and my ability to eventually make it in whatever field I end up falling in love with. That confidence and belief in my own worth is something I definitely didn’t have before working here.

Despite harsh criticism from some people who don’t even contribute to our work, I know that The Rebel Yell is valuable. The work we put out deserves to be seen by the UNLV community, and it deserves to continue going for as long as UNLV is around.

We won’t be able to keep providing this kind of experience for future generations of UNLV students from all departments without immediate support. If you’d like to keep seeing us on campus next semester, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/save-free-press-at-unlv and make a contribution. Any amount helps.