Lady Rebels demolish Concordia, seizes their 10th season opener

The UNLV Women’s Basketball played against the Concordia Eagles on Nov. 11 for their season opener at the Thomas & Mack Center. The Lady Rebels started their season with a victory, as they demolished the Eagles 102-46.

After 10 consecutive season opener wins, UNLV reached the century mark for the first time since their win over Long Beach State in 1994.

The Rebels started the game off to a hot start and were able to connect the shots, preventing the Eagles from making a basket. After the first quarter, UNLV led by a whopping 30-2.

In the second quarter, UNLV continued to hold their ground and added 24 points to the scoreboard. They led 54-17 after the first half and shot 13-of-19, (68%).

In the second half, the Lady Rebels added 48 points to the scoreboard while the Eagles only added 29. UNLV scored over 100 points and contributed to 23 steals. They also achieved 61 rebounds against Concordia.

“We played good basketball, we made good decisions,” head coach Kathy Olivier said to the media. “The first group did a good job of moving the ball, then second group did an unbelievable job as well.”

Rebel guard Dakota Gonzalez led the board on points with 17. Forward Paris Strawther, earned 16 points and 10 rebounds for UNLV. Guard Nikki Wheatley notched 12 points and six assists.

UNLV outplayed the Eagles, doubling the amount of points their opponents earned, which they have not done since 2010. This game was one of the largest margin wins for the Lady Rebels since their 58 point win over Sacramento in 2001.

“It was great team effort out there today, and we look for more of the same on Tuesday against Houston,” Olivier said.

The Lady Rebels’ next game will be on Nov. 15 at the Cox Pavilion against the University of Houston Cougars at 6 p.m