Latino Heritage Month kick-off event gets a rocky start

Rebel Events Board (REB) and the Students Organizing Diversity Activities (SODA), joined forces to kick off Latino Heritage Month on Sept. 14.

The festivities kicked off this week with an event that promised participants free tacos and the traditional Mexican bingo style game, Loteria.

But what happens when an event has more misses than hits?

Feeling offended and generally disappointed is what happened for me.

When the Spanish speaker who was in charge of calling the Spanish words on the bingo cards dropped out at the last minute, one of the REB co-organizers stepped in. Mind you, this individual has no Spanish speaking experience.

I get it, nothing you can do about that, right?

Well, during the first round of the Loteria game, the Spanish named items were badly mispronounced with embarrassed laughter from the organizer who took over for the original card reader. It felt like they made little or no attempts to properly pronounce the words.

It was cringe worthy to say the least.

The promise of free food did bring in a small, interested crowd.

Tacos were the food offering for this event, which in theory was a good idea, but really, not all Hispanic cultures’ signature dishes are tacos. Maybe having samples of foods from all Latin American countries is a lot to ask, but an attempt to do so would have been appreciated.

I was disappointed that they chose plain old tacos to represent a wide variety of Latin American cuisine.

In between the misses, there were a few nice spots. After each Loteria game, the organizers gave a description of specific Latin American countries, but of course that wasn’t without butchering some of the Spanish terms associated with some of the countries.

Colorful traditional Mexican decorations that included colorful streamers and paper flower bouquets lit up the usually dull rooms in the Student Union.

There were also prizes for the winners of the Loteria games, so I guess that’s a credit to the event organizers.

REB almost never disappoints with their events, but they could have done better.

SODA also took a hit with their first event of Latino Heritage Month. I personally hope the rest of the month pays better homage to Hispanic culture.

Overall, we can thank the organizers for the event and their good intentions. But when a table of Hispanic people are offended, and even leave early to avoid the cringefest, something needs to change.

Thanks for the consideration REB and SODA. Better luck next time.