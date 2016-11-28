When the left leaves behind its standards

There was once a wise woman who mused that 2016 would be “like, the year of just realizing stuff.” That woman was Kylie Jenner.

Today, there is a writer who wants people to realize they just need to like, take a step back, and like, evaluate their behavior in like, the wake of the 2016 presidential election. That writer is me.

Kylie Jenner and I don’t have much in common. I can’t keep up with the Kardashians and I definitely can’t put “lip job” on my resume alongside the other jobs that I’ve had through the years.

What we do have in common is that we believe in the importance of introspection, and that this year, 2016, should be one that is revelatory in nature. At least, if that’s the meaning we can derive from her 30 second 2016 resolutions video.

The year draws to a close steadily as we approach finals week. While this is our last publication of The Rebel Yell for the semester, we still have time to realize some things and act more conscientiously.

I’m looking at you, all of my fellow liberals.

I am a queer man of color. I believe in the enfranchisement of all minority communities, and I subscribe to the idea that “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness” are inherent human rights. I believe in people and the power of the human voice, regardless of age, race, ethnicity, religion, gender, sexual orientation, ability or social status.

I don’t believe in wall building, Muslim banning or climate change denying. I take issue with the incarnations of white supremacy that reared their ugly heads during the 2016 election cycle.

I was just as thoroughly and consistently revolted by Donald Trump’s ralph-inducing rhetoric at most. I even accidentally drew attention to myself at a debate viewing party on campus. I exclaimed “Oh my God,” after a particularly cringe-worthy moment when everybody else in the room was mostly silent.

I’m not sure what else I should say here to assure liberal readers that I, too, was With Her and that I’m still with them. In light of the darkly emotional ‘discourse’ that has surfaced in the wake of the 2016 election, I feel it is important to qualify my opinions in this manner before I go on to chastise my peers.

Recently, I have been dismayed to hear exclusionary rhetoric on the left that is comparable on a micro-level to that which we decry from Donald Trump and his supporters. It is entirely hypocritical that as liberals, progressives or whatever we choose to proclaim ourselves, we furiously point fingers at people we consider our friends and end those friendships on the basis of politics.

Even on a lighter note, the popular meme/trend of wishing a good day, or happy Thanksgiving to everyone on social media, “except people who voted for Trump,” is inane. Its frequent accompaniment by the “not you, you can choke” meme is ridiculous. It’s all unnecessary cattiness.

How can we, as millennials or as liberals, aim to combat the pestilence of the “liberal crybaby” epithet or establish our credibility when we demonize people for their votes?

Yes, politics do impact daily life. Yes, based on the words spewed and promises pontificated on the campaign trail, the legislation that could pass under President-elect Donald Trump does not bode well for a preponderance of women and minorities in the United States. Yes, you should voice your dissent. When somebody close to you fails to acknowledge that their behavior displays insensitivity, don’t suffer in silence.

What we shouldn’t do is exacerbate the current condition of social unrest. We have raw blisters on our hands from our own daft handling of this election. It was not the looming threat of a Donald Trump presidency that divided us, nor was it the promise of a Hillary Clinton presidency that maintained our tenuous bond as a people.

It was us. We, as a collective body of American people, gave credence to each of these candidates. We did this through our actions, speech and the media content we promulgated.

Whether it was conscious or not, we were lured by buzzwords. We got caught in the sticky-sweet convoluted confection of yellow journalism. We greedily drank up the most potent words with the most fermented emotions. We became intoxicated by a brew of concentrated biases. Our ability to process politics and reality became impaired. In our hour of clouded judgment, all we saw was black and white.

That is where we went wrong. Nothing is black and white. To treat any issue as such is reductive and demonstrates a lack of appreciation for the multi-dimensional world we live in.

Whether it was conscious or not, I implore my peers to think critically in the present, and make a conscious effort to not perpetuate divisiveness.

“But Donald Trump is divisive and if somebody supported him, then they clearly don’t believe in or have a modicum of sympathy for minority rights, which means if somebody is for him, then they must be against me and my personal welfare!” This is the reductive, absolutist appraisal of reality. Yes, supporting Donald Trump does constitute being complicit with the unsavory, sour-nothings that he has shouted regarding women and minorities.

This is a one-dimensional critique. A decent amount of people who supported Donald Trump during this election cycle did so because, based on their beliefs and experiences, they felt that he offered more to ameliorate their situations than Hillary Clinton or any other candidate. Their main concerns were their economic situation and their lack of confidence in the ability or willingness of a politician to provide a panacea.

Did we not support liberal causes and candidates because we, too, felt they would situate us in America’s lap more comfortably? An unfortunate amount of hateful individuals have found themselves enfranchised, and their ideas deemed acceptable, arguably due to Donald Trump’s behavior, but to cast aside all Trump supporters as a basket of deplorables is to be blind to the nuances of why people make the political decisions they do.

I personally don’t vote Democrat out of malice, or because I hate Republicans and wish them the worst in life. I vote the way I do because I believe that it will affect the most positive change based on my values and ideals. I imagine that most of my peers would say the same.

It is imperative to evaluate politics, media and the words we exchange between one another critically. We need to seek out the gray in order to develop more sensitive, rational perspectives on our world, instead of hiding behind big black and white generalizations.

I entreat anybody reading this, not just my liberal peers to whom this article is addressed, to look to their neighbors and get lost in the gray areas of political discourse. Abandon absolutism. If we are looking for unity or to strengthen our nation, name-calling and being unreceptive to making connections with others is the antithesis of what we need to be doing.

Let’s be mature and seek mutual understanding through dialogue. Realize that nothing is black and white. As Trump critics during the election cycle, we defamed him for divisive rhetoric. If words were so important to us when we didn’t agree with what was being said, we need to hold ourselves to the same standard now when we speak. Don’t use politics as an excuse for not upholding your own moral standards.