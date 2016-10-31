A line of people wrapped around the parking lot for a sold out performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” at the Tropicana Cinema. Many are dressed in an array of costumes from a banana to Ghostbusters.

Before the movie even began, the audience is welcomed with a musical pre-show of Hocus Pocus’ “I Put A Spell On You,” performed by the Tropicana Cinema’s shadow cast, Frankie’s Favorite Obsession.

The shadow cast creates their own costumes and act out the movie character’s roles in a narrow space between the screen and the front row, utilizing the space as effectively as they can.

Three of the cast leaders are currently UNLV students, but they are not the first. Throughout the years, the cast has had about five to 10 UNLV students — some of them they’ve lost due to graduation; others because they needed to focus more on studies.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is a musical comedy-horror starring a transvestite named Frank N. Furter from the planet Transexual Transylvania. He, along with his alien servants, and a genetically-engineered creation, seduce Brad and Janet, a young couple recently engaged, taking shelter from a storm.

The original film was a box office flop, but later became a phenomenon when theaters began midnight showings and encouraged the audience to participate. This interactive style of performance has been a tradition since 1976, a year after the musical was released.

The local Halloween showcase of Rocky Horror is notorious for attracting first-time viewers, commonly referred to as “Rocky Horror virgins.”

At the beginning of the show, there’s a roll call for these “virgins.” It’s not uncommon for over 40 audience members to descend the aisles for mass devirginization during the Halloween productions.

Prudence Tramont studies psychology at UNLV and was a classic theater student in high school. She grew up on “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” and the stories her dad spun about how the cast used to do it at the Huntridge Theater back when it was still open. She first heard of the shadow cast from her older sister who was a former projectionist for “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Tramont believes people passing down stories of their experience with Rocky Horror is what keeps it going.

“It spans the generations,” Tramont said. “There’s a lot of stuff going on in the movie that can compel people from all walks in life.”

Some cast members became Rocky Horror converts after being introduced to the movie by friends in college like UNLV psychology major, Alicia Foote.

“I didn’t know much about the show at the time,” Foote said. “I saw the show for the first time on my birthday with a large group of friends. I went a couple of times after that, and when the cast announced their application, I joined on impulse.”

Both Tramont and Foote both feel audience participation is the mainstay of the show.

“It’s an interaction between the movie and the audience and it’s never the same experience every time you go,” Tramont said. “It’s constantly changing. It’s constantly growing with the times.”

Audience participation is a big part of the experience. The cast give cues throughout the movie to toss certain items like rice and cards. The prop bags are sold at the show for $2. By the end of the night, the theater floor is littered with toilet paper, rubber gloves, and cards.

To get their audience further involved, the actors play out scenes by chasing each other through the seating aisles of the theater.

Matt Kramer, a biology student at UNLV, said he was originally drawn to the community surrounding the movie.

“A big part of acting in this setting for me is trying to do something new each show and having the freedom to do so as its shadow cast,” Kramer said.

Last year, the showing for the Halloween performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” was sold out into a second theater, leaving one theater without a shadow cast. This year, Frankie’s Favorite Obsession arranged two shadow cast showings for the night at the Tropicana Cinema.

Both sold out.

As part of the promotion for “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” remake, Frankie’s Favorite Obsession was invited to the Fox 5 morning show to perform, drumming up a lot of additional publicity.

“It was very peculiar being on the Fox channel with only a corset and underwear on,” Tramont chuckled. “But it was a lot of fun.”

Frankie’s Favorite Obsession performs the first Saturday of every month at the Tropicana Cinema on Tropicana Avenue and South Pecos Road. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the door at the time of the show.