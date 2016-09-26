Life is Beautiful artists make Downtown Las Vegas their canvas

Fafi’s mural on Seventh and Fremont street
By Ariana DeCastro | September 26th, 2016
Photo by Ariana DeCastro

One of the most exciting parts about the Life is Beautiful festival is seeing how the featured artists transform Downtown Las Vegas into a large exhibit.

 

Among the few on Life is Beautiful’s art lineup are artists Fafi, Crystal Wagner and Amanda Parer.

 

Fafi

 

Fafi is a French artist whose work explores “femininity through stereotypes,” according to Life is Beautiful.

Her work usually includes colorful depictions of women, with vibrant-colored hair and skin. The women’s facial expressions are always very prominent in Fafi’s work, showing off some type of emotion.

 

Many people took photos with Fafi’s mural on Seventh and Fremont street, of a woman with a dog cone around her head.

 

Fafi’s work is hard to miss. Her use of colors work well together and really stand out to a crowd.

 

She has also done illustrations for Vogue and Elle, and has collaborated with Adidas, M.A.C., and many more.

 

Crystal Wagner

 

Wagner is an artist based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Her 120-feet art installation was located right by the Huntridge Stage, on Seventh Street and East Ogden Avenue.

 

Her piece came alive due to its color and dimension, and even at night, it was vivid in hue.

 

Wagner has done pieces for Viacom in Times Square, and for Nike in Los Angeles.

 

Wagner is set to have more solo exhibitions in San Francisco, London and Lodz, Poland, this year.

 

Amanda Parer

 

Parer is an Australian artist that currently has a public light art installation called “Intrude.”

 

“Intrude” includes large white inflatable rabbits that are illuminated, “invading festivals around the world.”

 

According to Parer’s website, she’s chosen rabbits due to their “trail of ecological destruction” and their “defying attempts at eradication.”

 

Many people gravitated toward her “Intrude” installation at Life is Beautiful located next to the Huntridge Stage, because of how cute they looked.

 

Many took pictures by the rabbits, and even used it as shade during the day, and while its cuteness is meant to draw people in, it’s supposed to make people think about environmental issues in our world.

 

The illuminated rabbits are essentially an “elephant in the room,” similar to humans’ environmental impact: “Big but easily ignored.”

 

It’s really beautiful to see the Intrude rabbits light up a whole area in Life is Beautiful, but what’s even more beautiful is the meaning behind it.

 

________

 

Fafi, Wagner and Parer’s work are all very different but it all had the same purpose: to make Downtown Las Vegas more beautiful and to help further develop its art culture.

