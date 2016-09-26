Life is sweet and tasty

With so much going on during Life is Beautiful, fueling up with food is a must. Life is Beautiful had culinary villages and food truck sections for festival-goers to choose from in almost every corner of the festival.

Life is tasty

Let’s talk finger food first. I don’t think I used a single utensil during Life is Beautiful weekend because most places offered food that was easy to eat.

Aloha Kitchen

Aloha Kitchen offered a variety of food such as barbecue chicken sticks, barbecue pork sliders, french fries and edamame. Their best seller, however, was their lumpia.

Lumpia are crispy, fried, mini eggrolls filled with ground pork, carrots and onions. It even came with a sweet chili sauce to dip into.

They sold eight pieces of lumpia for $5 which was a stellar deal for a lot of people. They also sold crispy cut french fries for $5 that tasted fresh and delicious as well.

Aloha Kitchen’s line was never short because of this, but their service remained fast. This was another plus for many people since the heat was grueling.

Aloha Kitchen provided great food and great service at Life is Beautiful.

It’s definitely no surprise that it was voted “The Best Food and Student Discounts on Maryland Parkway” in The Rebel Yell by UNLV students.

MTO Café

MTO Café had a limited amount of items on their Life is Beautiful menu like their “Beautiful Burger” and their “Hen House.”

I ended up ordering the “Bacon Dippers.”

Their “Bacon Dippers” were really tasty. Think pigs-in-a-blanket but with bacon and pancake. It came with peppercorn syrup that you could use as a dipping sauce and it was definitely a good eat.

However, I do wish the serving was bigger for its price.

Three bacon dippers were $12 and compared to the proportion and price of the lumpia from Aloha Kitchen, it wasn’t enough to fuel me up.

Still, it was delicious, and if you’re craving something sweet and savory, MTO Café’s bacon dippers is a good choice.

Life is sweet

There’s always room for dessert.

Donut Bar

Donut Bar offered nitro cold coffee and three different kinds of donuts. They had their Homer donut, their funfetti donut and their maple bacon donut.

I got the funfetti and the maple bacon donuts.

The funfetti was their vegan donut option. It was a golden brown donut topped with a white glaze and colorful sprinkles. It definitely tasted as fun as it looked.

Their maple bacon donut was the perfect combination of sweet and savory. The maple glaze and the crispy bacon on top were flavored perfectly together and it’s definitely a snack that’ll fill you up.

Donut Bar didn’t disappoint and I’ll be back at their downtown location for more.

The Lab

There’s nothing better than quenching your thirst than drinking an ice cold lemonade.

Or so, I thought.

The Lab offered a lot of options to cool down at their booth at Life is Beautiful.

They had Hawaiian shave ice, “Island Freeze lemonade,” Thrifty ice cream, and regular lemonade.

I kept coming back to order their regular lemonade with two extra shots of strawberry syrup, because it was really refreshing. While you definitely need to drink water and utilize the hydration stations around the festival, it’s nice to switch it up with a glass of lemonade.

It was $8 for their lemonade and an extra $2 with the strawberry addition (they also had peach and raspberry as an option), but I didn’t care. It was that good.

I also treated myself to their Dole Whip, a soft serve frozen dessert offered in lemon or pineapple flavor.

The Dole Whip had the perfect texture and just the right amount of sweetness to still be refreshing. It’s the happy medium between ice cream and shaved ice.

The Lab was definitely my go-to place this festival.