Live from Spin Alley during the final presidential debate

While thousands of journalists clicked away on their laptops, the countdown commenced for the final presidential debate between candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton at the Thomas and Mack Center on Oct. 19.

Cameras crowded the walkways and deep anchor voices dominated the atmosphere of the media center known as Spin Alley.

Spin Alley is the official location reserved for media outlets and renowned journalists to report and conduct interviews after political events. The UNLV Lady Rebels basketball and volleyball court became the prime location for over 5,000 journalists eager to share the latest updates in the hours leading up to the debate. It housed some of the biggest media networks in the world such as CNN, Fox, MSNBC and the Associated Press.

These journalists would give the world the biggest updates on one of the most televised events in media history. Students joined journalists in delivering information to the world as they reported live from Spin Alley.

The student newscast, Studio G, had the chance to broadcast live coverage of the third most-watched debate of all time from Spin Alley.

Five students competed against seasoned network journalists for interviews from big names in media and presidential candidate supporters before and after debate.

The all-women crew included Rio Lacanlale, Briona Haney, Jennifer Hurtado, Karina Perez, Idania Ramirez and Jennifer Ream.

The whole room was tense, and pressure was high as journalists competed to be the first to report the latest information, with hundreds of cameras, radio transmitters and televisions ready to report the live coverage post-debate.

Democrat and Republican Party members swarmed through Spin Alley to meet with journalists and shared their overall opinions regarding the debate and the campaigns. Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards joined the political and social reform superstars that packed Spin Alley.

“It is clear that Donald Trump has zero interest in women’s health and he would appoint judges that are against Roe v. Wade, which has been the law of the land for over 40 years,” said Richards, during an interview Hurtado conducted in Spin Alley. “Hillary Clinton has been a strong supporter of women’s access to services at planned parenthood.”

Others had a different view compared to the Republican presidential candidate’s controversial views, and questioned his ability to step into the role of President of the United States.

“Donald Trump is the only one in this race that is not bought and paid for, who has not pulled troops from the Middle East creating the largest vacuum for global terrorism. He is the one that is committed to the American public,” said Katrina Pierson, a Tea Party Activist and Trump’s campaign spokesperson. “He owes nobody anything. There are no lobbyists he is going to have to please when he enters office.”

With a controversial debate that has left the world at an unease about who will win the presidency, Studio G’s student reporters endured a 15-hour work day to become a part of UNLV’s history.

“Reporting inside Spin Alley provided me a wealth of opportunities to network, build my reel and portfolio, and practice my reporting skills in a real world experience without anyone holding my hand,” Lacanlale said. “It was stressful but exhilarating, and it really solidified my dream to be a reporter. I am so thankful.”

The coverage of the debate received more than 10,000 views and not only gave UNLV more recognition worldwide, but also became what could be the next stepping stone in these students’ careers.

Editor’s Note: The writers involved were part of Spin Alley.