Local company provides alternative transportation during special events

By Denise Hernandez |December 9th, 2016

A new mode of transportation will be available for guests visiting UNLV’s campus during special events.

Wild West Shuttle Co. provides locals and visitors transportation through the use of a pedicab, a hybrid between a bicycle and a rickshaw. The company debuted their shuttle service in the Downtown Summerlin mall in November and brought the service to UNLV for the 2016 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack.

The shuttle service comes at no cost to visitors and will be available in Downtown Summerlin, as well as at the T&M, Sam Boyd Stadium and the Las Vegas Convention Center, during special events and conventions.

The company is currently hiring and those interested in applying to become either full-time or part-time drivers may send their inquiries to [email protected].

