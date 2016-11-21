The Magic Continues: ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ casts a spell on movie-goers

Director David Yates and author J.K. Rowling “stupefied” Harry Potter fans when they announced that the Wizarding World would come back to the big screen in “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”

“Fantastic Beasts” follows the story of magizoologist and writer Newt Scamander, whose magical creatures are accidentally let loose in New York City.

As a magizoologist, Scamander studies magical creatures and has collected about a dozen inside his suitcase. His findings are eventually published in a book called “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” which becomes a key textbook at Hogwarts that Harry Potter — Rowling’s original character — uses 70 years later.

Set in 1920s New York, “Fantastic Beasts” brings alive a completely different era of the magical world. Fans are finally introduced to the American counterparts of the Wizarding World, such as the Magical Congress of the United States of America (MACUSA), the American version of the Ministry of Magic, and Ilvermony School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, North America’s Hogwarts.

Academy Award winner Eddie Redmayne plays Scamander well, and embodies him as a true Hufflepuff with his gentle, reserved demeanor and his unwavering kindness toward Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler), a non-magical being, also known as a “No-Maj” in America or “Muggle,” in Britain.

Together, Scamander and Kowalski lure and capture the creatures that got out of the suitcase. Among them being the Niffler, a small cross between a platypus and a beaver, who’s obsessed with all things shiny and glittery, and a Demiguise, a beast who looks like a white, long-haired sloth, that can see into the future and turn itself invisible when threatened.

The duo recaptured huge beasts like the Erumpent, which resembles an elephant-rhinoceros, and an Occamy; a serpent-like creature with wings, that can change in size, depending on how much room it has to occupy.

Throughout the movie, the magical creatures and the cast shared such a great dynamic, and made it seem like the fantastic beasts were just a normal part of life. The characters themselves were just as eccentric and mystical as the creatures that surrounded them.

Porpentina “Tina” Goldstein (Katherine Waterston), is a former MACUSA Auror (highly-trained dark wizard catchers) trying to redeem herself for getting into an altercation with a No-Maj, Mary Lou Barebone (Samantha Morton), after seeing her abuse her adoptive child, Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller).

Goldstein eventually teams up with Scamander and Kowalski, to catch the remaining creatures, and clear their names with the MACUSA. Her sister, Queenie Goldstein (Alison Sudol) joins their adventure, using her skills as a Legillimens — a magical being skilled in reading people’s minds — to help with their task.

Percival Graves (Colin Farrell), a MACUSA Auror and Director of Magical Security, investigates many of the attacks on the city, and concluded that Scamander’s magical creatures were to blame, but there’s a mysterious force left to be uncovered.

“Fantastic Beasts” sets up an entirely new world to explore and leaves the audience wanting more. Who exactly is Leta Lestrange and what’s her tie to Scamander? Is she related to the notorious Bellatrix Lestrange, who is a prominent antagonist in the original Harry Potter series?

There are many questions left unanswered, but in the best way possible; it’s a relief that there are more installments to come.

This is Rowling’s screenwriting debut, and it “Sirius-ly” didn’t disappoint.

This movie deserves 9 ¾ stars.