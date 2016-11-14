They may be the Cowboys, but they are no Dallas: Rebels defeat the Wyoming Cowboys in triple overtime

The Rebels finally put an end to their losing streak, defeating the University of Wyoming Cowboys 69-66 in triple overtime.
“It’s one of those deals where you’re trying to make one more play than they do. It’s tough and [I’d] rather not be in overtime,” head coach Tony Sanchez told the media.
The Rebels offense stepped up in this game in a major way, finally lighting the fuse.
Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for the Rebel defense. Although UNLV got the win with an interception, the defense allowed 66 points and let the game to go into triple overtime.
The Rebels had a lead with five seconds left in the fourth quarter and the Cowboys would then tie the game and send it to overtime.
Junior quarterback Kurt Palandech threw for 252 yards with three passing touchdowns for his first start of the season at the position. He led the rush with 16 carries for 158 yards and a touchdown.
Sanchez had nothing but praises for Palandech after the game.
“I’m really proud of this guy [Palandech],” Sanchez said. “It wasn’t always pretty, everything here is hard and that’s the part of building a program.
We’ve been through overtime games coming up short and to be able to come up and get this one against a really good team is a big deal for us. It’s just another brick in the rebuilding process.”
Running back Xzaviar Campbell filled in for an injured Lexington Thomas, and he filled the role well. Campbell had 19 carries for 83 yards and scored a touchdown.
“Another guy [Campbell] we’re proud of,” Sanchez said. “That goes to show the kind of character these kids have. It’s really easy when you go into week 10 to kind of not be there mentally because you haven’t got the opportunity that you wanted. So for Campbell to stay focused on the play he did today breaking tackles get the hard yards, that just shows these guys are bought in.”
Wide receiver Devonte Boyd led the receiving core with 10 receptions for 127 yards.
This was a big day for the special teams unit as well. About midway through the game, kicker Evan Pantels left the game with an injury and backup kicker Nicolai Bornand had to come in. He played a remarkable game and almost put it away for the Rebels late in the fourth quarter by pinning the Cowboys at the 3-yard line with 1:09 to go.
The Cowboys’ final drive down the field to tie the game up was an amazing nine play 97-yard drive that had everyone on the edge of their seats. They finished off that drive with a 19-yard pass from QB Josh Allen to wide receiver Tanner Gentry.
In the final overtime, the score sat at 66-66 with the Cowboys starting with the ball at the Rebels’ 25-yard line. They had four plays to get a touchdown or kick a field goal. The first play was a 2-yard rush by running back Brian Hill. The second play was a deep ball down the left sideline of the field.
It was a great throw, but an even greater catch. Rebels senior defensive back Torry McTyer made a great play on the ball and intercepted the ball, essentially handing the game to the Rebels.
Bornand would come in and kick a 40-yard field goal to wrap up the game, and finally grab a win for the Rebels.
The Rebels got a win this week, but with #22 Boise State as their next opponent, they are going to have to be almost perfect if they want a chance at winning.
The next time we will see the Rebels at home will be at the last game of the season against Reno, in the Battle of the Fremont Cannon at the Sam Boyd Stadium on Nov. 26.