Men’s soccer off to a rocky start

The Rebels are returning from a loss against Oregon State where they fell 0-2. A dramatic ending occurred when the Rebels lost within the last 10 minutes of the game on Sept.17.

Both teams rallied back and forth during the first half. The Rebels were out shot only by one against Oregon 8-9. As an audience of 1,433 fans looked on, it seemed the matchup would go into overtime, but Oregon State scored two goals to take home the W.

Along with the loss came a bit of positivity as the Rebels played their best defensive game of the season thus far.

The Rebels fell short in the previous match against Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota with a losing score of 1-4. UNLV only had five shots on goal while their opponents achieved 20 shots on goal, showing that they need to be more aggressive going forward.

The only player to score was freshman midfielder Connor Ryan, as he headed it into the back of the net.

UNLV had its first home win of the season on Sept. 4 against UC Riverside at the Johann Memorial Classic. The Rebels took home their first W with a score of 2-1.

During this matchup, the Rebels led with more shots on goal 18 to 10. Their first win of the season was won in overtime against VCU on August 28 with a score of 2-1.

At the start of last season, the Rebels beat Pacific 2-0. At this time last season, the Rebels were 4-2 within the first six matchups. For this season the Rebels need to be more aggressive on the field and attack the goal more often.

Their next matchup is a home game against the Pac-12 University of San Diego on Tuesday, Sept. 20. This will be an interesting match for the Rebels as they didn’t face San Diego last season.