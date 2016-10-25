Neighborhood 3 deserves 3 stars out of 3

Some people worry about holes in their jeans, while others have to worry about holes in the very fabric of reality.

Such are the stakes of “Neighborhood 3: Requisition of Doom,” a spooky production that features a UNLV student in a major role playing at CSN’s Cheyenne campus.

Originally created by playwright Jennifer Haley, the play centers around a suburban neighborhood and its teenage population’s fresh obsession with online gaming. Slowly, aspects of the game and of reality leak into each other— the game’s zombies begin to look like the youth’s parents and vice versa.

The play’s plot can be described as Jorge Louis Borges’ “Tlön, Uqbar, Orbis Tertius,” but updated for millennials. Whether that’s a noble end to achieve I will leave to you, dear reader, but what I can say is that that end is executed as well as can be asked for.

With the proliferation of Pokemon Go and other forms of augmented reality gaming, the theme of the virtual overtaking reality is as relevant as ever.

“Welcome to the desert of the Real,” a line from the Matrix, could well serve as an epigraph for this work.

Besides the immediate play between simulation and simulacra, it also hints toward playwright Bertolt Brecht —thanks to director Mindy Woodhead’s unconventional set.

The play is performed with scripts in hand and with very little in the way of props and set pieces—thus evoking Brecht’s concept of “epic theatre,” wherein theater is stripped of artifice to purposively distance the audience from the simulation and fantasy inherent to the medium.

UNLV student Jake Sidhom did double duty, performing as the characters of Ryan and Blake (Zombiekillr14).

Despite all the heady conceptualism, the play is about human beings, video games and fun gone horribly wrong.

“Like Warren Leblanc said, life is like a video game. Everyone must die,” Sidhom said while portraying Ryan—a line from the play that Sidhom and I agreed to be among our favorites.

It’s a daring and thought-provoking move to warn against escapism as a kind of violence toward reality, while also declaring it seemingly unavoidable. I know I was more reluctant to catch a Pidgey in Pokemon Go that I found at CSN after watching the play.

Neighborhood 3: Requisition of Doom does well to remind us this Halloween that the greatest horror of all is to lose touch with reality, and the second greatest is to stay in touch with it.

—

You can catch the play at CSN’s Cheyenne campus on Oct. 27, 29 and 30.

For ticket information, call the CSN Performing Arts Center Ticket Office at 702-651-LIVE (5483).