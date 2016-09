In honor of College Savings Month, the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is giving away five college savings accounts.

The savings account would include a $529 initial deposit. In order to enter, applicants must fill out an online form on the State Street Global Advisors’ website. This form can be submitted either online or through mail. Only one form per applicant is allowed. The winners will be selected through a random drawing.

The deadline for this giveaway is Sept. 30 at midnight.