New housing floor to become available next school year

During the 2017-2018 academic year, incoming residents will have another option to consider when choosing where to live on campus.

Stonewall Suites will be UNLV’s first LGBTQ floor in the South Complex Residence Hall and will open at the beginning of the next academic school year.

Resident Assistant (RA) Sawyer Spackman was inspired to create the new residential floor after attending a conference in Montana.

“The RA that was presenting is an RA on an LGBT floor. Actually, she had a whole wing,” Spackman said. “It’s something that I would’ve liked to live in. And I think it’s a good place for people to get help as well.”

The name is a reference to the 1969 Stonewall riots in Greenwich Village, in Manhattan, New York.

“We wanted to tie more back into LGBT education…and that starts with LGBT history,” said Andrew Lignelli, the Residential Life Coordinator for the South Residential Complex. “Since the Stonewall riots were the beginning of the LGBT rights movement, we felt that was appropriate.”

There are approximately 40 bedspaces available in Stonewall Suites and Lignelli does not anticipate an overflow of students signing up for the new floor for the first semester.

“We’re anticipating a slow grow,” Lignelli said.

In order for the new residence floor to become a reality, Spackman and Lignelli needed to gather student support, however, some concerns students had for the LGBTQ floor included the possibilities of biases, vandalism and whether or not the floor would be more exclusive than inclusive.

“We’ve talked to other universities that have a similar community and they have said that those were concerns that were brought up, but they’ve never seen them in practice,” Spackman said.

Lignelli added that if students weren’t interested, the new housing option wouldn’t have gotten the green light.

“We’ve been to a general Spectrum meeting and got input from the LGBT community here on campus and there was overwhelming support for a need for this floor,” she said. “So that was one of the big motivating factors to make it happen.”

Stonewall Suites will be open to all residents interested in living on the new floor, regardless of gender and sexual orientation.

“The entire floor is also gender inclusive,” Lignelli said. “So in terms of placements and roommates, gender is not a factor in deciding who will live with who on that floor.”

First year residents who choose to live on the new floor will be contacted by Lignelli individually.

“I’ll reach out to them and ask how they identify in terms of gender and what their comfort level is in terms of roommates, so when I pair them up, I pair them up with someone they’re comfortable with,” Lignelli said.

The RA who will be chosen to oversee Stonewall Suites will be someone who is dedicated to the community and someone who can go the extra mile when it comes to interaction with the residents.

“It’s not going to be easy. It’s going to take a lot of effort,” Spackman said. “It’s beyond all the extra administrative tasks, such as reaching out to the community and professors and such. I would hope that whoever’s there that they would take that extra step to really make them feel comfortable. Because, you know, mental health issues are much more common in [the] LGBT community, amongst millennials as well. It’s going to take a little more work than your average floor for any RA.”

Lignelli also said that genuine interest in the community is also very important when selecting the RA for the floor.

“Really that drive to understand and work with that community is going to be important in selecting the RA,” Lignelli said. “It is not my expectation at all that whoever is the RA on that floor knows everything on LGBT education.”

Programming on the floor will include LGBTQ education, both for members of the communities and those interested in learning more, and will also cater to other student needs.

“We will be teaching those who may not know anything about it and want to learn more. It’s going to be for those types as well as those people who maybe don’t want to learn more, but just by being exposed, will learn more and become more open-minded and accepting,” Lignelli said. “The RA won’t also be exclusively doing things about LGBT issues because our LGBT students have various other interests as well.”

As the Residential Life Coordinator for the South Residential Complex, Lignelli would provide support for this new RA, as he already does for the other RAs in the building.

“As their supervisor, I would definitely be a first level of support they would have,” Lignelli said. “We’re going to have students who are coming in with issues we’ve never seen before. And that’s okay. We’ll take those case by case, do what we have to do.”

Students with questions and concerns about Stonewall Suites can speak to Lignelli during Priority Room selection at the Student Union during the spring semester or contact him directly at [email protected].